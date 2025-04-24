Sports

Dufferin-Peel Skating Club wraps up winter season with Ice Rodeo

April 24, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Dufferin-Peel Skating Club finished the winter season with the Ice Rodeo performance at the Ice Corral at Teen Ranch on Sunday, April 13.

Ice Rodeo is an annual event where Club figure skaters from STAR 1 to Gold level demonstrate their skills and celebrate the season’s achievements.

This year, the Club had many skaters competing in STAR 1-2 events held outside of the Club for the first time.

STAR 1 team members include Soraya Ayres, Adelynn Bletsas, Sydney Boston, Megan Broom, Alara Demir, Simer Kaler, Madelyn Long, Olivia Long, Brianna Parker, Eva Peel, Anna Pink, Searsha Shepherd, and Penelope Weber.

The STAR 3-4 team competes in many regional events, earning top assessments and medals.

STAR 3-4 team members include Claudia Bennett, Layla Fragapane, Sarah Hayden and Melissa Simpson.

The Club’s Provincial Team travelled to many events around Ontario from September 2024 to February 2025, hoping to get top scores to qualify for the Provincial Championships in Stratford, Ont., from March 21 to 23.

The Provincial Team includes rookies Hailey Parker and Kristina Nilsson. Parker won a bronze medal at one of her events.

Notable achievements over the season include Jillian Young having many personal best scores in her events, and Jordan Young winning a silver medal in the STAR 6 competition.

Ella Stamenkovic, last year’s STAR 5 Artistic Provincial Champion, had her best season to date by qualifying for the Provincials in three events. Ella was at the top of the podium and is the STAR 7 Artistic Provincial champion.

The Dufferin-Peel Skating Club continues training at the Teen Ranch Ice Corral.


