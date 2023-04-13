Sports

Dufferin-Peel Skating Club success in first full post-Covid season

April 13, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhar

In their first full season back after the COVID-19 pandemic, skaters with the Dufferin-Peel Skating Club have some strong representation from their competitive figure skating team at events across Ontario.

The skaters trained hard on the ice and had good performances at the events they attended this year.

Team members include Claudia Bennett, Olivia Chung, Sarah Hayden, Kaitlyn Hunt, Kristina Nilsson, Hailey Parker, Ella Stamenkovic, Jillian Young, Jordan Young and Sophia Thomas.

Ella Stamenkovic and Jordan Young advanced to the Provincial Championships in Stratford from Mar. 24 to 26 in STAR 5 Free Skate. Both skaters earned a personal best score and top ten finishes in the 36-skater field.

Ella finished in fifth place. Jordan placed tenth.

Formed in 1991, the Dufferin-Peel Skating Club is a member of Skate Canada, one of the world’s largest and most progressive skating associations. The Club offers Starskate and Competitive figure skating as well as programs for first-time skaters.

The team will continue spring and summer training at the Teen Ranch Ice Corral.

The Ice Corral features a full Olympic size ice surface that is a terrific training place for the Skate Club.



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Dufferin Men’s Shelter opens in Orangeville with a focus on male advocacy 

By Sam Odrowski Homeless men in Dufferin County now have a safe place to land, with Choices’ Dufferin Men’s Shelter opening at 59 Townline late ...

Schedule announced for Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival

The Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival is gearing up for its much anticipated multi-day event, taking over downtown Orangeville from Jun. 2 to 4. The ...

Comedian Kate Davis creating connections through humour at May 9 event

In our ever-changing environment, staying connected is more important than ever. Whether it’s a small business owner connecting with their customers and suppliers, interdepartmental staff ...

Inquest into 2016 death of Orangeville women convicted of murder delayed

By: Paula Brown A coroner’s inquest into the 2016 death of Terry Baker, an inmate serving a life sentence for her role in the torture ...