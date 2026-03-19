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Dufferin OPP’s 2026 Polar Plunge to bring Canadian spirit to local ice rink

March 19, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Special Olympian and seasoned plunger Ryan MacBean shares words of wisdom for first-time plungers

By Sam Odrowski

“Don’t think, just jump.”

Those are the instructions that long-time polar plunger and Special Olympics athlete Ryan MacBean shares when asked for advice on participating in the Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police’s 2026 Polar Plunge for the very first time.

The annual plunge, which fundraises for Special Olympics Ontario, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on March 29 at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Centre ice rink.

“We are the only plunge in Canada, if not the world, that’s actually doing it indoors, in a hockey arena,” said Jeff McLean, a Dufferin OPP officer who’s been organizing the plunge since its inception in 2017.  

There’s a Canadian theme for this year’s event, since it’s happening on an ice rink. Participants are encouraged to dress Canadian, with a costume contest for the best-dressed individual, group and Special Olympian. There’s also a wrestling belt, awarded to the plunge’s highest fundraiser.

MacBean, an Orangeville resident who’s been doing law-enforcement-led polar plunges throughout the region since 2016, will be leading the charge at the local polar plunge on Sunday, March 29. He’s looking to raise $1,500 or more to compete at the Special Olympics National Games in Medicine Hat, Alberta.

MacBean has competed with the Special Olympics Ontario for over 10 years but has never had the opportunity to compete on a national level.

He qualified to compete in the national games earlier this year in the 50-metre and 100-metre breaststroke categories.

To boost his fundraising efforts, he’s teamed up with Insp. Michael Di Pasquale, Dufferin OPP Detachment Commander, who is participating in the polar plunge for his first time this year.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to jump alongside with Ryan and raising money for a very worthy cause in our community,” said Insp. Di Pasquale.

McLean has been a central figure in organizing the Dufferin Polar Plunge since its original launch in 2017, under the Shelburne Police Service (SPS). He was also involved with the SPS’s Law Enforcement Torch Run, held prior to his first plunge.

It was actually MacBean who inspired him to first take the plunge all those years ago.

“When I originally started doing Torch Run initiatives, I had no connection to Special Olympics. It was at the first Torch Run that I met Ryan and [his dad] Kevin,” said McLean. “Just seeing Ryan out at the events and seeing him compete inspired me to want to give back and long-term friendships have grown out of it.”

Describing his first polar plunge, McLean said, “It’s definitely shocking when you hit the water,” but it’s all about having the right mental state and attitude.


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