Dufferin OPP wins charity hockey game against Orangeville Fire Department

March 20, 2025

By Paula Brown

Members from two local emergency services laced up their skates and squared off on the ice for a good-spirited game of hockey.

The Dufferin OPP faced off against the Orangeville Fire Department at Alder Arena on Saturday (March 15) in a charity hockey game to raise funds for Dufferin Child and Family Services (DCAFS) and the Orangeville Food Bank.

The event marked the second time the two emergency services have battled it out on the ice, with Dufferin OPP coming out on top this year in a close game, winning 7-6.

“Winning is definitely better than the alternative, however, it truly isn’t about winning or losing. The truth is well won,” said Dufferin OPP Const. Amy Pitton, an organizer for the event. “The community response was exceptional and the return that both community partners will see is why we host this event. We feel very lucky to have [the] support of Dufferin County.”

“I want to thank the entire community for their incredible support at this charity event. The arena was packed, and your enthusiasm and generosity helped us raise significant funds for Dufferin Child and Family Services and the Orangeville Food Bank,” said Orangeville Fire Chief John Snyder. “I am incredibly proud of the Orangeville Firefighters and Dufferin OPP for their dedication to the community. Congratulations to the OPP on their narrow victory, and we look forward to another rematch next year.”

Last year, Dufferin OPP and Orangeville Fire held the inaugural charity hockey game at Tony Rose Arena, with the local fire department walking away with a 6-2 win. The emergency services now have a 1-1 record and are already looking ahead to next year’s rematch.

“Myself, along with all of the organizers from both Fire and OPP couldn’t imagine not doing it again next year,” said Pitton.

Pitton noted that the charity event enables first responders to go beyond the scope of their regular duties and give more to the community they serve.

“Responding to calls of service is our job, this however, gives us the opportunity to use our resources to engage with the community in a more positive way, while raising funds for two powerhouse community organizations,” said Pitton.

At the time of print, funds raised through the charity hockey game were still being counted.

Dufferin OPP and Orangeville Fire set a fundraising goal of $10,000, which is an increase from the $7,500 raised last year.

“I am confident we came very close to our goal,” said Pitton.

