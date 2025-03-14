Headline News

Dufferin OPP officer recognized for volunteer efforts over the years

March 14, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A Dufferin OPP officer has been recognized for his volunteer efforts in the community by the Optimist Club of Orangeville.

The Optimist Club of Orangeville presented Const. Jeff McLean, with the Respect for Law Program (RFL) Award during their meeting on March 5 at the Orangeville Senior’s Centre.

“We’re very honoured to present Jeff with the award to recognize the things he’s done for our community,” said Kevin MacBean, program chair for the Optimist Club of Orangeville

The Respect for Law Program (RFL) Award is a prestigious award, recognizing individuals who make outstanding contributions to their community and the public. The award was started in 1965 following a discussion between past Optimist International President Carl Bown and former FBI Director J. Edgar.

The award is considered the fourth most popular program for Optimist International, with more than 1,500 clubs participating each year and over 250,000 law enforcement officers honoured over 50 years.

“[The award] is not just what the officer or first responder does during normal duties, but what they do above and beyond duty for the community. Jeff has been involved with numerous volunteer initiatives since he started with the Shelburne Police Service, and he’s continued those through his assignment with the OPP in Dufferin County,” said MacBean.

Const. McLean was selected as a recipient of the award for his active involvement in initiatives including the Law Enforcement Torch Run, the annual Shelburne Polar Plunge and assisting with the Optimist Club of Orangeville’s 2025 Christmas in the Park.

“I don’t do it for the recognition, but it’s always great to be recognized for the commitment I have to the community and trying to make where I grew up, where I live, and where I serve as police officer a better place,” said McLean about receiving the award.

He has had a close connection with law enforcement for the majority of his life, with his mother Karen McLean working as an administrator for the Shelburne Police Service for 34 years.

“I grew up around officers and saw the impact an individual can have on the community; I fell in love with it,” said McLean.

He initially started as an auxiliary police officer with the Shelburne Police Service (SPS) before being hired on as a constable in 2015 and has since continued on with the Dufferin OPP following the disbanding of the Shelburne Police Service in 2021.

In 2017, he became involved with the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a fundraiser for Special Olympics, followed by the Shelburne Polar Plunge in 2018 and eventually the Brighter Tomorrow Golf Tournament in 2022.

“By participating in these fundraisers and organizations it expanded my appreciation for the community and my devotion to support,” said McLean.

Through the local initiatives, McLean and volunteers have raised roughly $275,000.


