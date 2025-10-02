Dufferin OPP make arrest in connection to harassment following incidents with crossing guards

October 2, 2025

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have arrested a Caledon resident following multiple incidents of harassment involving school crossing guards, parents, and children over the past couple of weeks.

On Sept. 17, the Dufferin OPP received a report of a male who had been repeatedly driving past school crossing guards, yelling profanities, honking his horn for extended periods, and harassing those present, creating unsafe conditions during busy rush hour traffic.

Following an investigation and attempts to de-escalate the situation, the male was arrested on Sept. 25.

Michael Richardson, 33, of Caledon, has been charged with three counts of Criminal Harassment – Threatening Conduct.

The charge has not been proven in court.

“Harassing school crossing guards who are simply trying to ensure children cross safely is not only dangerous, but also irresponsible behavior for any member of the community. We must work together to create a safe and respectful environment, where everyone can carry out their duties free from harassment and intimidation,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.crimestopperssdm.com.

The impact of crime can be both emotionally and physically distressing. If you or someone you know is in need of support, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services is available at 905-951-3838.

