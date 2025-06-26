General News

Dufferin OPP encourages public to be vigilant of deepfake technology online

June 26, 2025   ·   0 Comments

With artificial intelligence (AI) becoming more advanced, the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in collaboration with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CACF), is sharing how to avoid evolving fraud tactics.

In particular, deepfake technology has greatly shifted the landscape of frauds and scams taking place online.

“The CAFC has seen a notable increase in reports where fraudsters are using deepfake videos to impersonate well-known public figures, including politicians, celebrities, and news anchors. These videos are being used to promote fraudulent investment! opportunities, merchandise, or applications,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.

“Deepfake technology uses advanced artificial intelligence to create realistic-looking audio and video footage, making it appear as though a trusted individual is endorsing a product or service. These manipulated videos are often very convincing and difficult to detect, frequently circulating on social media platforms and, in some cases, being used to commit fraud and spread misinformation.”

To protect oneself from being scammed, Dufferin OPP offered the following tips:

  • Be skeptical of videos featuring public figures endorsing investments or merchandise. Always verify the legitimacy before taking any action.
  • Watch for unusual or out-of-character statements from public figures-deepfakes often use sensational content to deceive viewers.
  • Look closely for signs of video manipulation, such as odd facial movements, mismatched audio, or inconsistent lighting.
  • Cross-check the information with reliable sources be! fore believing or sharing the content.
  • Be cautious of unsolicited messages from individuals claiming to represent legitimate companies. Always verify email addresses, phone numbers, URLs, and physical addresses.
  • Use the National Registration Search Tool (www.aretheyregistered.ca) to confirm whether an investment company is registered in Canada.
  • Stay informed with the latest tips on protecting yourself from online fraud.

Anyone who suspects they’ve been a victim of fraud or cybercrime, is asked to report it to the Dufferin OPP and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre through their online reporting system or by calling 1-888-495-8501.

“Even if you haven’t been defrauded, reporting suspicious activity helps authorities track, investigate, and prevent future scams,” reads Dufferin OPP’s press release.


