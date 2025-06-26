Dufferin OPP encourages public to be vigilant of deepfake technology online

June 26, 2025 · 0 Comments
With artificial intelligence (AI) becoming more advanced, the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in collaboration with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CACF), is sharing how to avoid evolving fraud tactics.
In particular, deepfake technology has greatly shifted the landscape of frauds and scams taking place online.
“The CAFC has seen a notable increase in reports where fraudsters are using deepfake videos to impersonate well-known public figures, including politicians, celebrities, and news anchors. These videos are being used to promote fraudulent investment! opportunities, merchandise, or applications,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.
“Deepfake technology uses advanced artificial intelligence to create realistic-looking audio and video footage, making it appear as though a trusted individual is endorsing a product or service. These manipulated videos are often very convincing and difficult to detect, frequently circulating on social media platforms and, in some cases, being used to commit fraud and spread misinformation.”
To protect oneself from being scammed, Dufferin OPP offered the following tips:
Anyone who suspects they’ve been a victim of fraud or cybercrime, is asked to report it to the Dufferin OPP and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre through their online reporting system or by calling 1-888-495-8501.
“Even if you haven’t been defrauded, reporting suspicious activity helps authorities track, investigate, and prevent future scams,” reads Dufferin OPP’s press release.