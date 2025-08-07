Dufferin Film Festival to feature three industry professionals at Speaker Series Brunch

August 7, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Movie buffs looking to learn about the inner workings of film production can take a peek behind the curtain at the Dufferin Film Festival’s 2025 Speaker Series.

The Dufferin Film Festival’s Speaker Series Brunch is taking over the Orangeville Library on Aug. 16 at 10 a.m., with three acclaimed industry voices presenting over coffee, tea and a light brunch provided by Mochaberry.

Producer Anthony Leo will be presenting a case study of his feature film, “The Breadwinner,” where he shares the process of optioning it through to its festival and awards run.

Leo has been producing scripted content for kids’ families and young adults for over 20 years with his production company, Aircraft Pictures, which he co-founded with Andrew Rosen.

Leo is an Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee, with many credits in the world of film.

“The Breadwinner” is a co-production with Cartoon Saloon, in association with executive producer Angelina Jolie, and has been nominated for an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Feature Film.

Leo is also behind the Netflix Global Top 10 live-action Young Adult (YA) series “Geek Girl.”

Currently, he is in post-production for the live-action feature film “Youngblood,” which has been adapted from the 1986 MGM film with the same name.

This conversation will be an informative and interesting look at “The Breadwinner.”

Fellow producer Andrew Martin-Smith’s topic of discussion is titled “Business Affairs for Independent Producers.” The conversation will look at film financing, copyright, budgeting, and working with Canadian funders, such as Telefilm/CMF.

Martin-Smith is a seasoned line producer and production manager with credits on more than 50 professional film, television, and interactive projects.

He is a member of the Documentary Organization of Canada and the Visual Researchers Society of Canada.

Martin-Smith’s recent productions include “The Nest,” and “Parade: Queer Acts of Love & Resistance,” which were both featured at Hot Docs earlier this year.

His Peabody Award-winning film, “Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story,” can be found on Crave, and the Oscar-nominated film “To Kill a Tiger” is available on Netflix.

Martin-Smith has supported and mentored emerging filmmakers through his involvement with the National Film Board’s Assistance Program.

He presently works as a freelance production consultant, advising independent producers on production financing and business affairs.

Writer and director Joseph Nanni’s topic of discussion is: “From the Big Screen to the Small Screen – Working as a Director After The Premiere.”

The talk will look at how filmmakers can continue to build momentum after premiering a film at a festival.

Nanni is an accomplished writer, director, and creative director whose career bridges marketing, content, and filmmaking.

Working on campaigns for some of the world’s most recognizable brands and specialty channels like History, Showcase, and National Geographic, Nanni has honed a unique storytelling perspective. This has led him to the director’s chair on documentary projects aired on Netflix and the CBC.

Nanni brings a discerning eye, a wealth of creative experience, and a deep appreciation for innovative, boundary-pushing storytelling to the Dufferin Film Festival.

For tickets to the Speaker Series Brunch or other film festival events, visit dufferinfilmfest.com/tickets.

