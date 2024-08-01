Dufferin County Paramedic Service announces new Deputy Chief

By Paula Brown

A new Deputy Chief has been appointed to the Dufferin County Paramedic Service (DCPS).

Dufferin County and Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) announced in a press release on July 24 that Darin Tjeerdsma had been named the newest Deputy Chief of the local paramedic service.

“Darin brings a wealth of experience and a strong background in paramedic services. In this role, Darin will play a crucial part in advancing the mission to provide exceptional emergency medical services to the residents of Dufferin County,” reads the joint press release.

Tjeerdsma’s career in paramedicine spans over 16 years, during which she has held various positions within the County of Simcoe Paramedic Services, including platoon supervisor and business application implementation consultant. She has also been a key leader in projects such as the Narcotics Tracking Application and enhancing infection control programs within the paramedic service.

“Taking on the role of Deputy Chief of Dufferin County Paramedic Service is both a privilege and a profound responsibility. It represents not just a career milestone, but a commitment to serving the community with excellence and compassion. I am honoured to lead alongside dedicated professionals,” said Tjeerdsma in the press release.

In her previous roles, Tjeerdsma oversaw daily ambulance operations and managed large teams while also focusing on innovation and efficiency with involvement in digital initiatives and stakeholder engagement.

“This role is about empowering our team, embracing innovation, and advancing the standard of emergency medical services for everyone we serve,” Tjeerdsma added.

In addition to her paramedic credentials, Tjeerdsma also holds a Bachelor of Science in Physiology from the University of Western Ontario, a Bachelor of Business Commerce from Lakehead University, and is pursuing a Master of Business Administration. She holds professional certifications in Project Management, Change Management, and Infection Prevention and Control.

In June, the County of Dufferin and Headwaters Health Care Centre announced that veteran paramedic Gary Staples was named the newest Chief of the Dufferin County Paramedic Service.

“We are thrilled to welcome Darin Tjeerdsma to this pivotal role within our organization,” said Chief Staples. “Darin’s extensive experience, combined with her dedication to enhancing operational effectiveness and patient care, will undoubtedly strengthen our leadership team and further elevate the quality of service we provide.”

Tjeerdsma will take on the role of deputy chief for the Dufferin County Paramedic Service effective Aug. 26.

