Dufferin County invites residents to be FoodWise this fall

November 3, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin County is calling on residents to be FoodWise this fall.

“The average Canadian household throws away about $125 worth of food per month,” said Melissa Kovacs Reid, manager of waste services at Dufferin County. “Most of this food waste consists of healthy fruits and vegetables that could have been eaten. We’re calling on our community to be FoodWise this fall by learning how to store your produce so that you waste less food in your household and save more money in the process!”

Here are storage tips from the County for the top six produce items that go to waste:

  • Apples: Store apples in the fridge and keep them separate from other fruits and vegetables.
  • Bananas: Leave bananas on the counter. Keep them away from other fruits and vegetables.
  • Cucumbers: Store cucumbers in the fridge and place them in a crisper drawer set to high humidity. It’s best to store them loose.
  • Grapes: Grapes are best stored in the fridge. Place them in a sealed container and only wash them when you’re ready to eat them.
  • Lettuce: Keep lettuce in the fridge. Make sure to remove any bands and ties. Place it in a container lined with a damp towel before putting it in the fridge.
  • Potatoes: Store potatoes in a cupboard or pantry. Keep them loose or put them in a mesh bag. Keep them separate from onions.


Headline News

County considers roundabouts to improve road safety

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County thoroughfares may benefit from roundabouts at certain intersections and stretches of road. A September Road Safety ...

Ice storm shows service gaps in rural, urban Dufferin County

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County has requested assistance through the Municipal Ice Storm Assistance Program. The provincial government program was announced ...

Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County hosts Caregiver Retreat Day

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caregivers dedicate countless hours to care for loved ones, taking careful time to provide the necessary support and ...

‘I’m older than my house’: Bythia St. resident objects to heritage district designation

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Properties that offer little historical significance should not be included in a heritage conservation district. Or that is ...

Chris Hadfield touches down in Orangeville to talk space and writing career

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Theatre Orangeville brought Canadian space icon Chris Hadfield to the Opera House on Sunday (Oct. 26) to talk ...

Orangeville asks for Highway 10 speed limit consistency

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville council will ask the Ministry of Transportation to reduce the posted speed limit along a piece of Highway 10. The section ...

New debt policy looks to put Orangeville on sound financial footing

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville is getting its books in order as part of a step toward financial sustainability. The current debt load in the 2025 ...

Town of Orangeville celebrates the local library’s impact on the community

By Joshua Drakes The Town of Orangeville celebrated the dedication and services of the Orangeville Public Library as the country celebrates Public Library Month and ...

No breaks from parking fees for Mono residents, says council

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Being a Mono resident won’t get you off the hook for parking fees at parks and conservation areas. ...

Two decades of dedication: Dufferin County paramedic receives Governor General’s Exemplary Service Medal

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A member of the Dufferin County Paramedic Service (DCPS) recently received Canada’s highest honour for the profession, recognizing ...