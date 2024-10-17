Dufferin County calling for emergency shelter volunteers

October 17, 2024 · 0 Comments

In times of emergencies or disasters, having a safe space for residents to gather and access essential services is critical. Dufferin County is calling for volunteers to assist at emergency shelters across the community.

If you’re over 18 and a resident of any of Dufferin’s eight municipalities, the County is looking for your help.

The County is hosting its next emergency shelter volunteer training session on Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Horning’s Mills Community Hall (14 Mill St., Melancthon). Lunch will be provided at the event.

Anyone over 18 years of age that is a resident of any member municipality in Dufferin County and willing to lend a hand is welcomed to join the volunteer training session.

What do shelter volunteers do?

In the aftermath of disasters such as fires, severe weather events, chemical incidents and other emergencies, residents may be forced to evacuate their homes. Shelter volunteers play a vital role by providing a safe and welcoming environment where people can access shelter, meals, clothing and other immediate needs.

Where are volunteers be needed?

Every municipality in Dufferin County has designated shelter sites and volunteers will generally be assigned to a location close to their home.

During major events, volunteers may be asked to assist in other municipalities on a voluntary basis.



When Is support needed?

The need for shelter volunteers can arise at any time due to severe weather, fires and chemical spills or evacuations.



Why volunteer?

By volunteering, you will help emergency services focus on the incident at hand, while ensuring that those affected receive the immediate care they need. Your efforts will help protect vulnerable residents and bring the community together in a time of need.

How to get involved?

All volunteers will receive thorough training. Each municipality in Dufferin County is equipped with disaster trailers that can supply a 50-person shelter and local municipalities will maintain a list of volunteers to call upon when necessary.

Volunteers are required to attend one to two training sessions per year to ensure readiness. For more information or to sign up, please email emergency.management@dufferincounty.ca.

Readers Comments (0)