General News

Dufferin County accepting applications for 2024 Community Grant Program

January 4, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Applications are now open for Dufferin County’s 2024 Community Grant Program!

Dufferin County offers the Program to support its strategic goals in the following streams:

  • Climate and Environment
  • Community
  • Cultural Enhancement
  • Access to Food
  • Youth and Seniors Services
  • Economic Development
  • Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives

Funding categories

  • Groundwork Grant (multi-year) – up to three-year funding agreement with the County for community organizations to strengthen their organization or to ensure the continuation of long-running programs that are of vital importance and value to the community
  • Bloom Grant (one year) – provided for programs or events that engage in one time funding for initiatives in alignment with the Community Grant Program goals
  • Grassroots Grant (one year) – for unincorporated grassroots groups or newly incorporated not-for-profit organizations that require support for a new initiative. This stream is limited to a maximum of $3,000

Dufferin County partners with Headwaters Communities in Action (HCIA) to administer the Community Grant Program. HCIA establishes a grant team who reviews the applications and evaluates them against the established criteria to ensure they meet the strategic priorities.

Applications can be submitted online here. Applications must be submitted by January 31, 2024. Questions about the Program can be submitted to action@headwaterscommunities.org.

Eligibility requirements, additional information and grant writing tips can be found at www.dufferincounty.ca.

2024 update to the Community Grant Program
On November 9, 2023, Dufferin County Council adopted a new Community Grants structure and criteria. Click here to view Policy #1-2-12 Community Grants.  


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Headwaters Health Care Centre welcomes 2024 New Years baby to the world

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The first baby to be born at our local hospital in 2024 was a boy. On January 1 ...

Wightman celebrates 115 years of connecting communities: A journey of innovation and impact

As Wightman bids farewell to a remarkable year of festivities and celebrations, it would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to each and every person ...

2023 Year in Review (2/2)

Attention Readers! We hope you enjoyed the first half of our 2023 Year in Review in last week’s Orangeville Citizen. This week, we’re taking you ...

Orangeville business meets cannabis requirements: commission

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The location of another marijuana store in Orangeville meets provincial requirements regarding limited proximity to schools. Heather Gregoire, ...

2023 Year in Review (1/2)

Attention Readers! For our first edition of the Orangeville Citizen in 2024, we’re taking you through all of the highs and lows over the first ...

Orangeville Food Bank calls for government funding amid unprecedented demand

By Sam Odrowski At what point will Ontario’s food bank network collapse? This is the question that leaders across the sector, including Orangeville Food Bank ...

Dufferin County Council raises taxes by 4 per cent

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council have wrapped up their duties for the year after approving the budget for 2024.  During ...