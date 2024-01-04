Dufferin County accepting applications for 2024 Community Grant Program

January 4, 2024 · 0 Comments

Applications are now open for Dufferin County’s 2024 Community Grant Program!

Dufferin County offers the Program to support its strategic goals in the following streams:

Climate and Environment

Community

Cultural Enhancement

Access to Food

Youth and Seniors Services

Economic Development

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives

Funding categories

Groundwork Grant (multi-year) – up to three-year funding agreement with the County for community organizations to strengthen their organization or to ensure the continuation of long-running programs that are of vital importance and value to the community

(multi-year) – up to three-year funding agreement with the County for community organizations to strengthen their organization or to ensure the continuation of long-running programs that are of vital importance and value to the community Bloom Grant (one year) – provided for programs or events that engage in one time funding for initiatives in alignment with the Community Grant Program goals

(one year) – provided for programs or events that engage in one time funding for initiatives in alignment with the Community Grant Program goals Grassroots Grant (one year) – for unincorporated grassroots groups or newly incorporated not-for-profit organizations that require support for a new initiative. This stream is limited to a maximum of $3,000

Dufferin County partners with Headwaters Communities in Action (HCIA) to administer the Community Grant Program. HCIA establishes a grant team who reviews the applications and evaluates them against the established criteria to ensure they meet the strategic priorities.

Applications can be submitted online here. Applications must be submitted by January 31, 2024. Questions about the Program can be submitted to action@headwaterscommunities.org.

Eligibility requirements, additional information and grant writing tips can be found at www.dufferincounty.ca.

2024 update to the Community Grant Program

On November 9, 2023, Dufferin County Council adopted a new Community Grants structure and criteria. Click here to view Policy #1-2-12 Community Grants.

