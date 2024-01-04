Dufferin County accepting applications for 2024 Community Grant Program

January 4, 2024 · 0 Comments
Applications are now open for Dufferin County’s 2024 Community Grant Program!
Dufferin County offers the Program to support its strategic goals in the following streams:
Funding categories
Dufferin County partners with Headwaters Communities in Action (HCIA) to administer the Community Grant Program. HCIA establishes a grant team who reviews the applications and evaluates them against the established criteria to ensure they meet the strategic priorities.
Applications can be submitted online here. Applications must be submitted by January 31, 2024. Questions about the Program can be submitted to action@headwaterscommunities.org.
Eligibility requirements, additional information and grant writing tips can be found at www.dufferincounty.ca.
2024 update to the Community Grant Program
On November 9, 2023, Dufferin County Council adopted a new Community Grants structure and criteria. Click here to view Policy #1-2-12 Community Grants.