Dufferin­­­–Caledon residents honoured with King Charles III Coronation Medals from Jones and Seeback

March 27, 2025

By Sam Odrowski

Residents of Dufferin and Caledon who have dedicated their time to serving the community were recently recognized.

King Charles III Coronation Medals were awarded to 28 individuals by Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback at Mount Alverno Luxury Resorts in Caledon on Thursday, March 20.

“It was an honour to celebrate some of Dufferin-Caledon’s community champions who’ve selflessly dedicated themselves to serving our community and country. Their contributions have made our community a better place and by extension, our country better,” said Seeback.

Local medal recipients at Seeback’s ceremony include Deep Singh Bains, Linda Banks, Alan Boughton, Beth Brown, Ed De Sousa, James Dick, Ajay Duggal, Patricia Franks, Bryan Peter Goustos, Peter Harold Harris, Steve Hayward, John Edward Ince, Martello Jones, Barbara Karasiuk, Larry Kurtz, Jasjot Singh Lamme, Bonnie Ledson, Sarah Mailhot, Randy McClelland, John McDermid, Jim Pattison, Brian Sheldon Price, Lori Schickedanz, Barrie Shepley, Chuck Simpson, Joe Tersigni, David Allan Tilson and Wayne Townsend.

Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones held a similar ceremony to distribute 11 King Charles III Coronation Medals on Sunday, March 23, at the Orangeville Legion.

Dr. David Brinkhurst, Murray Stewart, Dr. Stephanie Milone, Alethia O’Hara Stephenson, Kevin Junor, Fred von Veh, Marcel Babineau, Clarence Pinkney, Tom Reid, Derek Clark and Dr. Constance Stevens received King Charles III Coronation Medals from Jones.

“The King Charles III Coronation Medal recognizes outstanding Canadians for their talent, service, and achievement that have brought great benefit to our country, and to Ontario. It is an honour to present this award to members of our community who have made a difference in the lives of many,” said Jones.

Canada’s Governor General granted permission for federal MPs and provincial MPPs to distribute an allotted number of medals to residents of their riding.

Across Canada, 30,000 King Charles III Coronation Medals went out to deserving recipients. The medals commemorate the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III as King of Canada, which took place on May 6, 2023.

