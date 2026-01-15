General News

Dufferin Board of Trade to host 2026 State of Business Breakfast

January 15, 2026   ·   0 Comments

The 2026 State of Business in Dufferin breakfast brings local business owners and political leaders together on January 22 at Westminster United Church in Orangeville. 

 Hosted by the Dufferin Board of Trade, the 7:30 a.m. networking and buffet breakfast will feature a panel discussion with area mayors and invited provincial and federal representatives. 

 After breakfast, attendees can directly engage with decision-makers, ask questions, and learn about key issues shaping the local economy in a panel and Q&A session with local mayors.

 The event will also mark the launch of the Annual Business Survey, for the purpose of offering fresh insights into business confidence and challenges across the region. 

 Food will be served by the Westminster United Church team. 

To learn more about the event, go to https://business.dufferinbot.ca/events/details/2026-state-of-business-in-dufferin-2637.


