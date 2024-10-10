Dufferin Arts Council announces 2024 winners of Anne Laurier Scholarship Fund

October 10, 2024 · 0 Comments

The Dufferin Arts Council (DAC) has awarded over $140,000 in scholarships via the Ann Laurier Scholarship Fund since 1996.

Each year, the local arts council awards $2,500 scholarships to Grade 12 students who are residents of Dufferin County and attending college or university to study the arts.

Each recipient of the scholarship was required to fill out an application and submit a portfolio of their work.

The portfolios were reviewed by art professionals in careers appropriate to the submission category.

DAC chair Catherine Carpenko said she was delighted with the variety of applications and talent that was displayed.

“One of the truly rewarding things about DAC has been seeing the talent that our young people have. These 3 women will be successful in whatever path they choose,” said Carpenko.

Charlotte Payne, a resident of Mono and a graduate of Centre Dufferin District High School in Shelburne, is now attending McMaster University.

Payne honed her artistic skills through contributions at Shelburne’s STREAMS Community Hub and received a glowing reference letter supporting her application.

“She demonstrated an impressive ability to engage with a variety of authors’ or speakers’ ideas on a range of themes and analyzed varied literary works (poetry, short fiction, novels) from specific lenses very thoroughly… She uses the creative process with thoughtfulness and intention and produces successful art pieces as a result,” reads the reference letter.

Naomi Cameron, who hails from Amaranth, and also graduated from CDDHS is attending Sheridan College in Oakville for their Honours Bachelor of Craft and Design (Specialty in Textiles).

Cameron was also a camp lead and facilitator at the STREAMS Community Hub in Shelburne, supporting arts camps from 2019 to 2024. During that time, she demonstrated a passion for sharing the arts with others through building community.

Rachel Houghton, a graduate of Mayfield Secondary School in Mono, was accepted into the Dance (BFA) program at the York University School of the Arts, Media, Performance & Design (AMPD). She started her studies in September.

Houghton’s letter of reference gave her high praise for inspiring others through her incredible work ethic, positive energy, and initiative.

The DAC wishes all three recipients all the best in their studies and respective careers.

Readers Comments (0)