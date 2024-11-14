Downtown Orangeville’s Retail Reinforcement Project receives My Main Street support

November 14, 2024 · 0 Comments

The Orangeville Business Improvement Area (OBIA) announced its Retail Reinforcement Project was selected for the My Main Street Community Activator initiative on Nov. 13.

The OBIA has also received support to enrich Downtown Orangeville’s retail sector through beautification and placemaking.

The project includes delightful public art, live activations, wayfinding signage, bright holiday lights, and a festive, weekend-long holiday shopping event.

The project features a European-inspired Holiday Gift Market that will spark holiday shopping and draw greater attention to Downtown Orangeville’s retail offerings and opportunities. This initiative aims to reach and attract a broader, diverse audience, including locals, visitors, investors, and potential retailers. By supporting local shopping, the project will also bolster downtown restaurants, service providers, accommodations, and the wider economy.

With an expansion of Downtown Orangeville’s offerings to include a wider variety of products and services, the OBIA aims to develop a more resilient and sustainable economy, strengthened by invaluable, reusable assets like wooden vendor stalls, public art, and festive holiday décor made possible by My Main Street.

“We can’t wait to welcome you to Downtown Orangeville and Joy & Lights Weekend is the perfect time to explore beautiful Broadway from Friday, November 15 – Sunday, November 17,” said the OBIA in a press release on Nov. 13. “Stroll through our enchanting downtown with all its lights and delights, enjoy an evening of starlight shopping and a magical tree lighting celebration, experience the joy of the Santa Claus Parade, and explore our brand-new, festive Holiday Market, made possible through the My Main Street Program.”

For more information about Joy & Lights Weekend and the Holiday Market, pvisit downtownorangeville.ca.

My Main Street is built on the principle of supporting community economic development and creating vibrant and diverse neighbourhoods which will enhance the overall quality of life for residents while also promoting sustainable and inclusive community development. My Main Street is delivered by the Canadian Urban Institute (CUI), and supported by a Government of Canada investment through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).

“The My Main Street support has empowered the Orangeville BIA to enhance Downtown Orangeville’s beautiful streetscape through placemaking projects that created vibrant public spaces featuring engaging public art and year-round live activations for residents and visitors to enjoy. This grant was also the catalyst for Downtown’s new Holiday Market, an exciting addition to our annual Joy & Lights Weekend designed to uplift local small businesses, energize our economy, and celebrate the heart and soul of our warm, welcoming community,” said Alison Scheel, Executive Director of the OBIA.

Readers Comments (0)