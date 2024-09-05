Don’s Heating and Cooling joins forces with Headwaters

September 5, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Two businesses in the area are joining forces.

Don’s Heating and Cooling has merged with Headwaters Heating and Cooling, now operating out of their location in Mono Plaza (633419 Highway 10, Mono).

The combined business has a new showroom featured at their location, with everything needed to make one’s house cozy, from fireplaces to BBQs, patio heaters and central vacuums, all under one roof.

To celebrate the merger between Don’s and Headwaters Heating and Cooling, a grand opening at the new location is being held on Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To celebrate 34 years of business at Don’s Heating and Cooling, customers will receive 34 per cent off in-stock items for the duration of the grand opening. They can browse BBQs from Napoleon, Weber, and Kamado Joe as well as Treger Smokers and a wide range of high-quality fireplaces from Valor, Napoleon and Marquis.

There will also be a BBQ fundraiser held for the grand opening, with proceeds going to the Orangeville Food Bank.

Terry Roper, who owned Headwaters Heating and Cooling, has worked in the industry for decades.

He started at Don’s Heating and Cooling with his father Don Roper, the business’s owner, at 13.

“I followed in my dad’s footsteps, I got my apprenticeship through Don’s and continued to work my way up the ladder,” Terry explained.

Four years ago, he branched off and started his own company, Headwaters Heating and Cooling. But Terry and his dad Don recently decided to join forces and operate under the same roof.

Terry said it feels good to be working as a family business. Since joining forces they’ve been able to combine their staff and have their eyes set on growth for the future.

He said the community is invited to the grand opening to come and see the new showroom, meet the team, and enjoy a BBQ cooked on a state-of-the-art grill.

“Come meet us, come meet the family, come meet the business,” Terry said. “You get to also help out the local food bank.”

