Donation Day returning to COBS

By Riley Murphy On Thursday, June 5, Royal Assent was granted to both Bill 5, the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, and Bill ...

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Residents, businesses and visitors across Grey, Bruce and Dufferin counties can look forward to rural transit enhancements over ...

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents, mark your calendars for the return of a “beary” special tradition at Headwaters Health Care ...

By Paula Brown Have a wedding, a celebration of life, or an annual general meeting to host? The Museum of Dufferin has just the rental ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS A national organization has recognized Dufferin County for its work against chronic homelessness. The county reduced chronic homelessness by 32 per cent ...

By Sam Odrowski The Orangeville Food Bank announced it will be opening the new home of the Dufferin Food Share/Grand Valley Food Bank at 27 ...

Oldest flying Royal Canadian Airforce airplane makes rare appearance at Martin Airfield By Paula Brown Aviation enthusiasts flew into Dufferin County for a special event ...

By Sam Odrowski Delicious food, live music and fun activities for families are returning to the community in support of a good cause. The 16th ...

By Sam Odrowski Plans are progressing for a new cement pump track to be built around the Orangeville Lions Club’s BMX Park at the Alder ...

By Paula Brown Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) honoured the contributions of staff members and their commitment to service at the local hospital by presenting ...