Donation Day returning to COBS

July 10, 2025 · 0 Comments
A fundraiser for the Headwaters Health Care Foundation is coming to COBS Bread in Orangeville.
On Saturday, July 12, COBS will be holding a Donation Day, where $2 is donated from every pack of gourmet hamburger or hot dog buns purchased by customers.
Customers can also purchase a $5 raffle ticket for a chance to win a ‘Bread for a Year Card.’ As a bonus, COBS is providing a free strawberry cruffin to customers when they purchase a raffle ticket.
The funds raised through the donation support the purchase of equipment and hospital upgrades that are not covered by government funding.