Developer revises Hansen area housing build, no timeline on road connection

June 26, 2025 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

The proponents of a housing development in the Hansen Boulevard-Blind Line area brought additions to council.

NG Citrus Ltd. owns land southwest of the Blind Line and Hansen Boulevard intersection and west of the Meyer Drive and Mason Street residential area. It’s the site of a residential subdivision development known as the Edgewood Valley Phase 2B.

“Since we’ve taken ownership of the property, a lot of work has been undertaken to keep the development moving forward,” Trish Elliot of NG Citrus Ltd. told council when it met on June 23. “The development is quite complex.

“It takes a lot of time. We’re only at council for key moments.”

Council received the proposed revisions as information.

The development proposes 51 single detached dwelling lots, 17 on-street townhouses, and a low-density residential block of about 50 condominium townhouses.

NG Citrus submitted applications in May to permit redline revisions to their draft-approved plan and to amend the zoning bylaw to facilitate those revisions.

The draft-approved plan contains a low-density multiple-residential future development block, referred to as Block 55, that is about 3.7 acres immediately south of Hansen Boulevard and to the west of the Meyer Drive extension.

This block has been identified in the 2B Plan for future residential development in the form of condominium townhouse units or a similar housing form.

It is estimated to contain about 50 units, depending on the future dwelling unit form and configuration.

According to a report to council, such future residential development blocks are common within subdivision plans to facilitate future development.

NG Citrus is proposing redline revisions to the 2B Plan to replace Block 55 with a new public cul-de-sac road and freehold unit lots.

Aside from the proposed cul-de-sac, redline changes show 17 rear-access or dual-frontage townhouse dwelling units adjacent to Hansen Boulevard. The front doors of the units will face Hansen Boulevard while the driveway and garage will face the cul-de-sac.

The changes include 14 street townhouses/linked semi-detached units oriented on the cul-de-sac and the Meyer Drive Extension. Three single-detached lots will also be created along the Meyer Drive extension, towards the southeast corner of the former Block 55 lands.

The revisions also show two new parkette/trailhead blocks, with one adjacent to Hansen Boulevard and another at the end of the cul-de-sac adjacent to a Monora Creek open space area.

The former Block 55 lands would now contain 34 units, whereas the lands were formerly estimated to contain approximately 50 condominium townhouse units, which would be confirmed through a subsequent site plan approval process.

“While it might appear that nothing is happening on the site, there’s no changes, nothing new, things are moving slowly, I can assure you there has been and continues to be a flurry of activity just behind the scenes,” Elliott said.

Indeed, the company opened its sales office in May and detailed engineering designs have been completed. That will enable work to be tendered, she said.

An Orangeville resident asked if motor vehicles will finally be able to progress through the development area on Hansen Boulevard.

Municipal officials and residents have waited several years for work to be completed on the subdivision so a Hansen Boulevard connection west of Blind Line can be completed.

Concurrent with the Phase 2B subdivision approval process, the design of a creek crossing project began in September 2020. Construction was completed in August 2023. With that structure in place, residents have waited for the developer to construct its associated road.

“This will be developed probably as part of the development,” said Tim Kocialek, the town’s infrastructure services general manager. “The exact timing isn’t known at this time. It could be done this year. It could be done next year.

“A lot of it depends on the sale of the units and everything else.”

Elliott agreed.

“We are required as part of this development to put Hansen through,” she said. “We’re not permitted to continue with the development, build any houses, until that process has been put in place.”

Readers Comments (0)