Dear Editor,

September 12, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Common sense should tell us that funding the purchase of electric school buses should be the top priority, to reduce carbon emissions in transportation.

School buses are the perfect vehicle to run on batteries. Each day they travel the same distance, with a battery sized for that distance, and therefore used to its full potential.

An electric school bus will replace a diesel bus, which spews fumes that are a known carcinogen, in close proximity to children. Whereas subsidies for automobiles will go to individuals buying foreign made vehicles, subsidies for electric school buses will benefit children and school boards, with buses made in Canada. 

The federal government is aware of this, yet the CBC reports that only a few hundred of the promised 5,000 electric school buses have been funded. The Liberal government doesn’t seem to get its priorities straight, and the Conservatives critics don’t recognize common sense solutions that aren’t a sound bite.

Rob Strang

Orangeville


