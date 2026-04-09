Culture clash

April 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

There is a rather famous video of a minor baseball game where parents in the stands are harassing the umpire.

The umpire turns and addresses them, telling them to knock it off and that their behaviour will not be tolerated.

One mother, with a big mouth, decides to shout out one more insult at the ref. This time it was of a personal nature and rather cruel.

“What’s the matter?” she yelled. “Are you mad because all of the kids are taller than you?”

The umpire took off his mask, declared the game a forfeit, walked out to the parking lot and drove away. The viewers in the stands and both teams were stunned.

I don’t blame the guy one bit. He didn’t deserve to be harassed and insulted over a kid’s game.

The parent looked like an idiot and caused her kid’s team to forfeit the game.

Some sports, like hockey, are facing a shortage of officials because more and more referees are fed up with abuse from fans, players, and coaches.

Governing bodies of sports associations and leagues are doing what they can to educate people about proper behaviour at sporting events.

If you don’t have officials, you won’t have a sport to play.

They deserve to do their job without harassment or threats.

People in positions of authority are there for a reason. This isn’t Nazi Germany, where people in positions of authority have free rein. They have obligations and rules to follow.

A police officer on duty deserves the public’s respect. The uniform and badge represent the law, and the person wearing the badge is duty-bound to ensure the safety of the public and to uphold the law.

Everyone complains when they get a traffic ticket for doing a Hollywood stop at a stop sign, but when you’re in trouble or witness a crime, the first call you make is 9-1-1.

Thanks to bodycams, there are plenty of videos floating around of traffic stops and those that usually go wrong. It’s usually something like a person being stopped for speeding and found to be showing signs of impairment, or having an outstanding warrant.

It is shocking to see how many people address a police officer as ‘bro’ or ‘dude.’

“Why y’all stopin’ me dude?” Or, “I’m not gettin’ outta this car bro,” and the popular ‘don’t you touch me’ when a person is being arrested.

And these are phrases I’ve heard said to female police officers in bodycam footage.

A recent video from Quebec shows absolutely abhorrent behaviour by some goof who needs a serious lesson on how to behave in a civilized society.

The man was pulled over for illegally tinted windows. It was the second time, and he had already been warned.

In the video, he starts berating a young female officer.

He says, “If I want, I’ll buy you and make you my slave.”

He then proceeds to use foul language and call her a string of names that can’t even be printed here.

His behaviour was disgusting. The police officer kept her cool and remained professional.

The guy has been described as a ‘migrant worker.’

This reference to making her a slave didn’t come from Quebec culture.

This guy learned that from his father, who learned it from his father, who learned it from his father, who learned it from his father. And this guy will teach that to his own son one day.

The question everyone asks is why is this guy even in our country?

Men from a culture that regards women as second-class people or worse, and as property, certainly won’t fit into our progressive society.

Which immigration person interviewed this guy and determined that even though he has an obvious hatred for women, he would be a good fit in Quebec society?

This country has evolved over several hundred years to become a modern and progressive society.

The last thing we need is influence from other areas that are stuck in the Middle Ages and can’t or won’t move forward, still maintaining the same culture from 1,000 years ago.

The reference to making a young woman his slave certainly says a lot about this guy and the way he was raised.

There are now groups springing up across the country who are opposed to seeing our culture being attacked and want to preserve our way of life.

I don’t blame them at all.

If the federal government won’t or can’t protect our shores, then it is up to citizens to do it for them.

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