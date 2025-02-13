Crosswalks designed according to standards, says town

February 13, 2025 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

At least one Orangeville resident sees a way the town can make crosswalks safer.

Orangeville resident Matthew Smith told council during its Feb. 10 meeting that the Broadway-Wellington intersection is a missed opportunity to improve the visibility of lights to motorists.

He said he’s crossed at the location many times and vehicles don’t often stop when the traffic lights are flashing.

“I think this is partially because there aren’t lights over top the centre of the lanes, just like there would be in a standard traffic intersection,” he said.

Placing the lights over the lane’s centre would make them more visible to motorists, he said.

Tim Kocialek, the town’s infrastructure services general manager, said the crosswalk in question adheres to provincial standards.

“We’ll take a look at that, but that is the design the province recommends as part of it,” he said. “But we’ll take a look at it for future endeavors.”

The Region of Peel put a crosswalk at Highway 50 in Palgrave and it has lights over top of road’s centre to make them more visible.

“So I guess maybe there’s different provincial standards,” Smith said. “Hopefully, when we install new ones here, something like that can be considered for the new ones.”

Kocialek said municipal staff will consider the placement of lights.

“I think a lot of it depends on the volume of traffic, the speed of traffic, and other issues as part of the design,” Kocialek said.

