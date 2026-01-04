General News

Credit Valley Conservation’s Draft Updated Regulations Mapping Open for Public Consultation

January 3, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) has prepared draft regulations mapping to conform to requirements under the Conservation Authorities Act and Ontario Regulation 41/24.

Property owners in the Credit River Watershed can now review and comment on the draft updated regulation mapping until Jan. 18, 2026 at cvc.ca/RegulationMappingUpdate.

CVC has a provincially delegated responsibility to regulate development in areas subject to natural hazards in order to avoid and prevent the loss of life and damage to property due to flooding and erosion. 

“Regulation mapping is a tool CVC uses to show where regulated natural hazards and regulated features such as wetlands and valley lands are located in the Credit River Watershed,” said Jakub Kilis, CVC’s senior manager of infrastructure and regulations. “Updates to regulation mapping ensure natural hazard limits are kept up to date to inform the planning and permit process to protect people and property. Landowners with property located within a regulated area, may require approval (a permit) from CVC before starting their project.”

Residents and landowners in the Credit River Watershed are encouraged to review CVC’s draft updated regulation mapping. If there are inconsistencies between the features on their property and the draft updated regulated area mapping, they are invited to submit comments. Comments received will be reviewed by staff, and refinements may be made to the mapping were deemed appropriate and in keeping with current legislation and best available information.

For more information, visit CVC’s website at cvc.ca/RegulationMappingUpdate.


