Credit Valley Conservation weighs in on proposed noise rules at Island Lake

April 10, 2025 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

The Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) Authority has some ideas about Mono’s new noise bylaw.

Bill Lidster, manager of CVC, and Yasmine Slater, the CVC’s superintendent, brought that feedback to Mono council when it met on April 8.

Lidster said the group holds many events throughout the summer at the Island Lake Amphitheatre. Concerns about noise from those events are a concern among some residents. The authority has applied for noise bylaw exemptions for the last decade.

Lidster said CVC officials have reviewed the latest draft of the town’s proposed noise bylaw and the legislation is getting to the point where the group would be able to work within those parameters.

But there are just some other recommendations he broached to council.

“We’re here to look at solutions that will work for everyone, but also look at minimizing the red tape and logistics for charity and non-profit organizations to utilize our site for fundraising for the community,” he said.

One of the concerns raised by residents was that there would be an event at the amphitheatre every weekend. But that’s not the case, Lidster said. The CVC limits amplified events at the amphitheatre to 15 events per year. And there’s a maximum of three consecutive days per event.

Concerns have also been raised about noise disturbing nearby residents.

There is currently no documented evidence supporting these claims. Over the past 10 years, CVC has hosted about 100 events at the amphitheatre with no noise complaints.

He said the CVC manages as many as 75 other annual events at other locations and amenities in the park. Those include picnics, charity races, and reunions, all with no noise complaints.

Lidster said the CVC has increased its enforcement staff to ensure noise pollution isn’t a problem.

“We do have security officers that are on our staff now that are also helping at events,” he said. “So someone is around the area through the entire event and now until the end of the evenings at the conservation area.”

There is fear among residents that amphitheatre events negatively affect wildlife.

CVC monitors the environmental impact of activities and there is no evidence to suggest that events negatively affect wildlife. In fact, the area’s protection has led to increased nesting and sightings of various species such as loons, trumpeter swans, osprey, bald eagles, ducks, mink, otter, ermines, deer, and coyotes.

“We go through a rigorous process for our management plan where we have science people come out and look at the area and determine which areas are okay for development and which areas are for protection,” Lidster said. “That’s why we put the parameters on what times of the year we would have louder amplified sound.”

Those times are dictated by when birds are nesting and frogs are mating, he said.

The CVC did take issue with Mono council’s proposed noise bylaw. And that pertains to the possibility of non-profit groups being able to get noise bylaw exemptions for their events.

Uncertainty surrounding proposed bylaw exemptions led to a 40 per cent reduction in amphitheatre bookings last year, he said.

Most events, including fundraising events by non-profit organizations, take the organizer six months to a year to plan and coordinate. And there are upfront costs prior to any revenue being generated.

With the uncertainty as to whether an exemption to the noise bylaw will be granted, potential clients are reporting to CVC that it is too risky to commit to planning an event.

“Our recommendation is if you did look at the special event license what about putting an exemption for events hosted by registered not-for-profit or charity organization?” Lidster said. “If you have a charity number, then you would be exempt for fundraising.”

If the event runs beyond its cutoff time, then the charity is in contravention.

Councillor Melinda Davie asked if there’s a difference between the noise from charity events and other events.

“Is there some understanding that these events don’t make as much noise as something that would be making money?” Davie said. “Everybody’s making money, whether you’re a registered company or you’re a registered charity.”

“I think the biggest concern from the public is that we’re going to have concerts,” Lidster said. “But the way that your noise bylaw is written is no amplified sound after a certain time.”

And that prohibition includes simply speaking into a microphone, he said.

“We’re trying to cover those kinds of bases,” he said.

The exemption would be to apply for a special events license, Lidster said.

“All of our events we monitor with decibel readings and, again, they haven’t gone past 50 decibels,” Lidster said. “What we’re doing (at the council meeting) speaking over these microphones is louder than what that decibel reading would be.”

Readers Comments (0)