Credit Valley Conservation Hosts Free Workshop on Invasive Plants

October 9, 2025

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Calling all rural landowners!

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) is hosting a free workshop on invasive plants on Saturday, Oct. 18, at the Warwick Conservation Centre in Caledon Village, from 10 a.m. to noon.

“This workshop will give landowners the tools and resources they need to protect their land from invasive species while supporting healthy forests and ecosystems in the Credit River Watershed,” said Kate Hayes, CVC’s senior manager of ecosystem restoration and management.

Since 1954, when the CVC was first established by the Ontario government, the organization has been focused on protecting, restoring, and enhancing the natural environment of the Credit River Watershed.

Forests across Ontario are being impacted by invasive species. Without proper management, these invasive species can out-compete native species and make certain parts of a property inaccessible.

The free interactive workshop on invasive plants will teach participants how to recognize key invasive plant species within the province and understand their impacts on native ecosystems.

Participants will learn about practical control techniques and best management approaches for rural properties, as well. There will also be a focus on available funding programs to support landowners in initiating management projects.

The invasive species workshop will be spearheaded by CVC’s Rural Residential Engagement Team. They will work with private landowners to sustainably manage their land and water features on their property.

The event is free and open to rural landowners in the Credit River Watershed. To see what properties fall within the CVC watershed, visit cvc.ca/watershed-look-up-map.

To attend the event, interested individuals must register online by Oct. 14 at cvc.ca/event/reclaim-your-forest-hands-on-solutions-for-invasive-plant-control/

Anyone who can’t attend the workshop can connect with a stewardship coordinator from the CVC at 905-670-1615 ext. 5530 to discuss potential opportunities for their property.

The Warwick Conservation Centre, where the free workshop will be held, is located at 15526 Heart Lake Road, Caledon Village.

