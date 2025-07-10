Credit Valley Conservation Foundation celebrates partnership with 407 ETR at Crane Gathering Space

July 10, 2025 · 0 Comments

The Indigenous placemaking site at Island Lake Conservation Area, Crane Gathering Space, is celebrating its partnership with 407 ETR.

The Credit Valley Conservation Foundation (CVCF), in partnership with Credit Valley Conservation (CVC), is celebrating its enduring collaboration with 407 ETR, which has contributed over $160,000 since 2018 to shared conservation and community initiatives. These include the Credit Valley Trail and Indigenous placemaking projects, such as the Crane Gathering Space.

“407 ETR’s generous partnership is essential to advancing the Foundation’s mission to protect and connect the natural spaces within the Credit River Watershed. Their ongoing support not only drives critical conservation projects but also reinforces our shared commitment to environmental stewardship and Indigenous reconciliation,” said Dayana Gomez, executive director of the CVCF.

To honour the 407 ETR’s commitment, it is featured as a co-sponsor of the Crane Gathering Space.

“407 ETR is honoured to support the creation of the Crane Gathering Space and to stand alongside our partners in honouring Indigenous culture and environmental education,” said 407 ETR President Javier Tamargo. “Our investment in the Credit Valley Trail and Indigenous placemaking reflects our broader commitment to connect the natural spaces that define our region.”

The Crane Gathering Space was developed by the Credit Valley Trail Indigenous Roundtable, an Indigenous led committee made up of community representation from the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN), Cree and Huron-Wendat First Nations, in collaboration with CVC and CVCF.

“The inspiration for this space comes from the Ajijaak Dodem (Crane Clan). In Anishinaabe tradition, the Ajijaak is known as an ‘echo maker’ and is the speaker for the clans,” reads a press release from the CVC, issued July 8. “Ajijaak is an announcer of things to come. The sandhill crane also uses Island Lake Conservation Area as a stopover site during its annual migration.”

On July 7, 407 ETR representatives joined CVC staff at Island Lake to celebrate the creation of the Crane Gathering Space, which was created to advance reconciliation, cultural connection and environmental education.

“We are deeply grateful to 407 ETR for their steadfast commitment to sustainability, community investment, and environmental stewardship. Their generous support since 2018 has been crucial in advancing key initiatives such as the Credit Valley Trail, land securement and Indigenous placemaking,” said Terri LeRoux, interim CAO for CVC. “As we celebrate with 407 ETR the Crane Gathering Space, the first Indigenous placemaking site along the trail, we also celebrate both a meaningful step forward in reconciliation and the strong partnership that makes this work possible. Together, we are building a legacy of connection, conservation and community that will benefit generations to come.”

Readers Comments (0)