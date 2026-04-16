Letters to the Editor

Creating a crisis

April 16, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dear Editor,

I can no longer remain silent. The Ford government, with Minister Callandra leading the way, has gone over the edge in its moves to strip away local control of our public schools.

Can I remind your readers that this all started with the Harris government in the 1990s, with Minister Snobelen, “creating a crisis” in our public schools. They have wanted this for years, and now, under the guise of financial mismanagement (caused by annual significant underfunding), they are stepping in and wresting control of our local school boards. They’ve even added an extra layer of senior administration with a non-educator business administrator!

The voice of the local tax-paying citizen is now going to be farther away from the impact on their child’s classroom.

This is a sham. I was a trustee with the Upper Grand District School Board for 13 years, and we never ran a deficit, all the while supporting our students to achieve some of the highest success levels in the province. The problem isn’t with the school boards; it’s the provincial government that is starving the local schools (and hospitals).

It’s Minister Snobelen revisited…creating another crisis!

Respectfully,

R. J. (Bob) Borden

Orangeville


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