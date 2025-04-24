Letters to the Editor

Coyotes

April 24, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Sir:

I fully agree with letter writer Terry Brooker, who disagrees with the conversion of Ontario Place from parkland to spa. My managed forest farm of 25,000 planted trees harbours two coyotes, a fox den, rabbits, deer, raccoons, the occasional porcupine and several kinds of birds; we all live together in a natural balance.
Premier Ford is busily desecrating southern Ontario to suit his real estate and BBQ friends. He is destroying many hundreds of acres of farmland with a divided highway that goes from an already confusing multi-lane highway junction to somewhere in or near the Greenbelt, threatening the latter.  

He is riding roughshod over municipal governments that are closer to the residents and know far better than a premier what lands may and shouldn’t be converted to high-density homes. He even claims, like Carney, to be able to build houses himself.
Premier Ford is acting like a Liberal, not a Conservative. He has never honoured his first election promise to balance the budget. Perhaps he believes PM Carney will bail him out of debt for supporting him in the coming election.

But no premier or prime minister can effectively reach down to micro-manage at the municipal level in the simplistic belief that they know better than the people.
Ontario has lost its luster for entrepreneurs. The new land is the West, where those with initiative can make their own lives better.


Charles Hooker

East Garafraxa

Editor’s Note: This letter is in response to a letter titled “Increased coyote presence,” published in the opinion section of the Orangeville Citizen on April 10.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Green Ribbon Campaign encourages organ donation, raises awareness

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Do you know if you’re an organ donor? An Orangeville-based initiative dedicated to organ donation advocacy is raising ...

Dufferin–Caledon candidates answer questions on key issues ahead of federal election

By Sam Odrowski A record-setting number of Canadians participated in advanced voting ahead of the country’s 45th General Election. And many millions more will cast ...

‘Volunteers Make Waves’ in Dufferin County and across Canada for National Volunteer Week

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Volunteers dedicate countless hours each year to help support their communities, and Dufferin County organizations will be recognizing ...

The Health Practice opens in Orangeville, improves access to naturopathic medicine locally

By Sam Odrowski A naturopathic doctor celebrated the grand opening of her own practice in Orangeville earlier this month. Dr. Kelly McGuire welcomed friends, family, ...

Orangeville father-daughter duo featured as contestants in home improvement TV show

By Mark Pavilons Home improvement reality shows have viewers glued to their screens in record numbers. As people decide to stay put and improve their ...

Normal operations restored at Town of Orangeville following cyber-attack

By Sam Odrowski After first announcing a cybersecurity incident on Feb. 28, the Town of Orangeville has returned to normal operations with all services back ...

Senate report at Amaranth council calls for collaboration to protect soil assets

By JAMES MATTHEWS The federal government needs to designate soil as a strategic national asset. That’s according to a 2024 report called Critical Ground: Why ...

Dufferin–Caledon candidates share views at Dufferin Board of Trade debate

Conservative, NDP, People’s Party of Canada, and independent candidates attended debate By Zachary Roman Local candidates in the upcoming federal election shared their thoughts on ...

Local woman’s 80 acts of kindness for her 80th birthday raises $42,000 for Headwaters

By Paula Brown A local resident’s efforts to complete a year’s worth of small acts of kindness has moved Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) one ...

Orangeville mayor says she has no intention of using ‘strong mayor’ powers following province’s announcement

By Sam Odrowski The provincial government announced last week that it is expanding “strong mayor” powers to 169 municipalities across Ontario, effective May 1. The ...