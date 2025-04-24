Coyotes

Sir:



I fully agree with letter writer Terry Brooker, who disagrees with the conversion of Ontario Place from parkland to spa. My managed forest farm of 25,000 planted trees harbours two coyotes, a fox den, rabbits, deer, raccoons, the occasional porcupine and several kinds of birds; we all live together in a natural balance.

Premier Ford is busily desecrating southern Ontario to suit his real estate and BBQ friends. He is destroying many hundreds of acres of farmland with a divided highway that goes from an already confusing multi-lane highway junction to somewhere in or near the Greenbelt, threatening the latter.

He is riding roughshod over municipal governments that are closer to the residents and know far better than a premier what lands may and shouldn’t be converted to high-density homes. He even claims, like Carney, to be able to build houses himself.

Premier Ford is acting like a Liberal, not a Conservative. He has never honoured his first election promise to balance the budget. Perhaps he believes PM Carney will bail him out of debt for supporting him in the coming election.

But no premier or prime minister can effectively reach down to micro-manage at the municipal level in the simplistic belief that they know better than the people.

Ontario has lost its luster for entrepreneurs. The new land is the West, where those with initiative can make their own lives better.



Charles Hooker

East Garafraxa

Editor’s Note: This letter is in response to a letter titled “Increased coyote presence,” published in the opinion section of the Orangeville Citizen on April 10.

