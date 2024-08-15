General News

County works to advance economic, workforce development through website upgrades

August 15, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown

Dufferin County has made upgrades to its new website, with the goal of advancing county-wide economic and workforce development.

The County announced in a press release on Monday (Aug. 12) that it has officially launched new features on its economic development webpage to showcase the county and attract site selectors and talent to the community.

“With a highly skilled workforce, easy access to major transportation routes and urban centers like Toronto and a high quality of life, Dufferin County is an ideal place for businesses to thrive and expand. The new economic development webpage features will help the County as it continues to support business expansion and growth and works to attract investment,” said Darren White, Warden of Dufferin County. “Dufferin County is open for business and is excited to share our amazing community advantages with the business community.” 

The new web features include:

  • Community profile: The community profile offers a comprehensive snapshot of Dufferin and each of the municipalities within the county, including demographic and socioeconomic data such as population, income, education, housing, and employment.
  • Logistics and accessibility advantages: The logistics section of the webpage highlights Dufferin County’s strategic location and transportation infrastructure including connection to airports, major road networks, sea ports, rail and freight, and broadband networks.
  • Workforce advantages: This section details the skills, education and availability of the labour pool in Dufferin County. Specifics include the top occupations in the area as well as levels of education from post-secondary certificates, diplomas, bachelors’ degrees, masters’ degrees and higher.
  • Quality of life advantages: The quality-of-life tool promotes the amenities that are available such as schooling, healthcare, parks and trails, and cultural diversity.

“By leveraging these new web tools, the County has created an engaging experience for potential investors, emphasizing Dufferin’s business-friendly environment. We look forward to continuing to advance our economic priorities to support business expansion and growth, investment attraction and high-quality jobs,” said Sonya Pritchard, chief administrative officer for Dufferin County.

The new web features can be viewed at www.dufferincounty.ca.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Inaugural Dufferin Film Festival showcases local talent with 16 original films

By Paula Brown Lights. Camera. Action! Filmmakers, writers, and movie buffs flocked to the Opera House in Orangeville on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10 to ...

Twisted Indian celebrates grand opening with 100 free burritos

By Sam Odrowski A new quick-service restaurant in Orangeville is adding an Indian twist to tacos, burgers, wraps, burritos, bowls and more. Twisted Indian, located ...

‘Skate for Steve’ event brings skateboarders together for a good cause

By Brian Lockhart The Orangeville skateboard and bike park at the Alder Recreation Centre is one of the most appreciated recreation facilities in town. On ...

Orangeville council to consider automated speed enforcement

By JAMES MATTHEWS Some Settlers Creek area residents would like to see automated speed enforcement measures taken to improve the safety of their neighbourhood. Sheri ...

Work to make Highway 9 crossing safer continuing: Orangeville council

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville staff will maintain an open dialogue with the province about pedestrian safety at a Highway 9 intersection. Tom Dulisse, the town’s ...

In Good Spirits, Taste of Orangeville features best craft beverages, local food the region has to offer

By Sam Odrowski A celebration of local craft beverages and food is returning to downtown Orangeville this weekend. In Good Spirits and Taste of Orangeville ...