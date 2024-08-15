County works to advance economic, workforce development through website upgrades

August 15, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown

Dufferin County has made upgrades to its new website, with the goal of advancing county-wide economic and workforce development.

The County announced in a press release on Monday (Aug. 12) that it has officially launched new features on its economic development webpage to showcase the county and attract site selectors and talent to the community.

“With a highly skilled workforce, easy access to major transportation routes and urban centers like Toronto and a high quality of life, Dufferin County is an ideal place for businesses to thrive and expand. The new economic development webpage features will help the County as it continues to support business expansion and growth and works to attract investment,” said Darren White, Warden of Dufferin County. “Dufferin County is open for business and is excited to share our amazing community advantages with the business community.”

The new web features include:

Community profile: The community profile offers a comprehensive snapshot of Dufferin and each of the municipalities within the county, including demographic and socioeconomic data such as population, income, education, housing, and employment.

Logistics and accessibility advantages: The logistics section of the webpage highlights Dufferin County's strategic location and transportation infrastructure including connection to airports, major road networks, sea ports, rail and freight, and broadband networks.

Workforce advantages: This section details the skills, education and availability of the labour pool in Dufferin County. Specifics include the top occupations in the area as well as levels of education from post-secondary certificates, diplomas, bachelors' degrees, masters' degrees and higher.

Quality of life advantages: The quality-of-life tool promotes the amenities that are available such as schooling, healthcare, parks and trails, and cultural diversity.

“By leveraging these new web tools, the County has created an engaging experience for potential investors, emphasizing Dufferin’s business-friendly environment. We look forward to continuing to advance our economic priorities to support business expansion and growth, investment attraction and high-quality jobs,” said Sonya Pritchard, chief administrative officer for Dufferin County.

The new web features can be viewed at www.dufferincounty.ca.

