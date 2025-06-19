Headline News

County partners with Dufferin Community Foundation to support MoD’s future

June 19, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A new partnership between the County of Dufferin and Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) is helping ensure that the Museum of Dufferin (MoD) will remain an educational treasure for generations to come.

The County and DCF jointly announced in a press release on June 11 that an endowment fund had been established for the local museum.

The Museum of Dufferin Endowment Fund will be a “forever fund”, where donations are invested permanently and the annual income is used to provide grants to the museum each year. The Dufferin Community Foundation will be responsible for the investment and management of the endowment fund.

“The Museum of Dufferin is the living, breathing pulse of our community. It brings our local history and traditions to life, while also championing today’s talent and ever-evolving culture. What we have here is not just an institution, it’s a local treasure,” said Michele Fisher, executive director of the DCF. “The Museum of Dufferin Endowment Fund is going to provide a secure source of income that they can count on annually to continue bring this level of excellence to the community.” 

To create the endowment, the County of Dufferin has gifted $750,000 from the Museum Trust to the Dufferin Community Foundation.

“The Museum of Dufferin is a historical and cultural gem in Dufferin County, and we are so lucky to have it here in our community. It plays an essential role in preserving Dufferin’s heritage and helps enrich our lives with quality programming for people of all ages and interest,” said Janet Horner, Warden of Dufferin County. “The County is excited to announce this partnership with the Dufferin Community Foundation. With this Endowment Fund, we will help ensure the MoD can be enjoyed by community members and Dufferin visitors for years to come.”

The Museum of Dufferin, located at 936029 Airport Rd in Mulmur, collects and preserves the stories of the people, places, and culture of Dufferin County both past and present. The local museum features three galleries with permanent and rotating exhibitions and art shows, as well as four historic buildings. The Museum of Dufferin is also the location of the Dufferin County Archives, where visitors are welcome to research the history of the community.

“We’re very excited to have an endowment to increase the sustainability and stability of the Museum and its place in our community for generations to come. Over the last few years, the team at the MoD has been dedicated to increasing our programs and improving our facilities, and the support of this endowment will only strengthen our continued success for the future,” said Jasmine Proteau, MoD’s manager of museum services.

Those wishing to donate to the Museum Endowment Fund can contact the Dufferin Community Foundation at info@dufferincommunityfoundation.com or by calling 519-938-0780. Donors will receive a charitable tax receipt for their gifts.

For more information on the Dufferin Community Foundation and other donation opportunities, visit www.dufferincommunityfoundation.ca.


