County of Dufferin seeks input on Community Resilience Hub design

November 7, 2024

By Paula Brown

Dufferin County residents have the opportunity to have their say in the design of a future community hub.

The County of Dufferin announced in a press release on Oct. 30 that they are seeking the input of residents on the design of a pilot Community Resilience Hub, which will be an outdoor structure designed to meet the everyday needs of residents with the additional goal of increasing capacity to prepare for and respond to climate change impacts and emergencies.

“Resilience is our ability to respond, adapt to, and recover from challenges and is strengthened when we have strong ties to our community,” said Steve Murphy, manager of 911, preparedness and corporate projects at Dufferin County. “Our neighbours are often the first we turn to during times of crisis. A Community Resilience Hub acts as a trusted and vibrant neighbourhood location where you can access physical resources and strengthen social connections.”

Features for day-to-day use may include shaded seating, local art, pollinator gardens, drinking water, a community bulletin board, and workshops. In cases of disruptions, such as power outages, heat waves, storms, and health crises, the hub will transform to provide basic resources and a link to emergency services.

According to the 2023 Dufferin Climate Adaption Strategy, the community has already experienced climate-centric emergencies in recent years including; a 100-year flood in 2017, which resulted in the closure of local roadways and strained municipal drainage infrastructure; record high temperatures and heat warnings in 2017 and 2019; and ice storms in 2013 and 2016, which caused extensive damage to properties and widespread power outages.

To capture the community’s input on the design of the Community Resilience Hub, the County of Dufferin has launched a survey for local residents to complete.

The survey looks to find out; which local climate risks concern residents the most; what feature they would most like to use or enjoy at the Hub; what types of programming they would like offered; and what green infrastructure, such as rain gardens, should be included.

Those interested in sharing their input on the pilot Community Resilience Hub can access the survey online at joinindufferin.com or pick up a hard copy at the Edelbrock Centre, located at 30 Centre Street, Orangeville. Hard copy surveys can be dropped off at the provided box or mailed to the Edelbrock Centre.

The ideas given in the survey will directly inform three different design options that will be brought back to the community to vote on in 2025.

