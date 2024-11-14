General News

County invites public to apply for Homelessness Task Force

November 14, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The County of Dufferin is seeking applications from members of the public looking to join its Homelessness Task Force.

The Homelessness Task Force will look to identify sustainable and innovative options for providing housing and support services to homeless people in Dufferin County.

Duties of Homelessness Task Force members include collaborating with current homelessness tables and organizations that already provide support in the community. Together, they’ll work to identify and analyze additional tools and resources to enhance current homelessness services and providers. Potential opportunities for affordable housing and supports based on best practices and examples in other jurisdictions will also be looked at. As well, members will look at associated costs, resources and implementation timelines, alongside the organizations that already support homelessness in the county.

In addition, task force members will assess the Dufferin County Master Housing Strategy and provide community education and engagement.

Applicants to the task force must be 18 years of age or older and a resident, business owner or stakeholder in Dufferin County. Applicants cannot be employed by the County of Dufferin.

Individuals who apply should understand the qualifications listed in the Committee Terms of Refrence, which can be found online at dufferincounty.ca/council/advisory-committees/#task-force.

Applicants should also understand the overall community issues related to homelessness and be able to build meaningful relationships and connections within the community.

Applications can be submitted online at www.t.ly/aLsJw or emailed to info@dufferincounty.ca.

Applications can also be dropped off or mailed to the W&M Edelbrock Centre at 30 Centre Street in Orangeville.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 16, 2024.

To request further information or alternate application methods, email info@dufferincounty.ca or call 519-941-2816 ext. 2500.


