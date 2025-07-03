Conservation pioneer from Mono honoured by national conservation organization with King Charles III Coronation Medal

July 3, 2025

By Sam Odrowski

Thousands of Canadians actively volunteer their time to conserve nature.

Among those Canadians is Mono resident John Riley, who was one of 19 individuals recognized with a King Charles III Coronation Medal for their exceptional contributions to nature conservation in Canada.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC), who was selected as a partner agency to nominate and present medals to people with longstanding contributions to the protection of nature, issued a press release on June 30, announcing the medal recipients.

Riley is a regional conservation champion and was recognized by the NCC at a recent ceremony held on the Saugeen (Bruce) Peninsula.

“The Nature Conservancy of Canada gifted me with the chance and the privilege to immerse myself in, study, and map Canada’s finest lands and waters, for conservation and care. I am grateful to NCC’s fine family of volunteers, staff and donors, whose diversity mirrors Canada so well, and whose dedication to conserving its geography is so unparalleled,” said Riley, who was presented with the medal by Patricia Koval from the NCC volunteer board of directors and Dana Kleniewski, NCC regional vice president in Ontario.

He has many accolades in the environmental conservation sector. Riley is an award-winning author and veteran conservation professional who served as NCC’s first director of conservation science and stewardship. He later served as the NCC’s chief science officer and a member of its Ontario board.

Riley also helped negotiate Ontario’s Living Legacy (proposed land use strategy) and its Oak Ridges Moraine Conservation Act.

As well, he co-founded the Oak Ridges Moraine Foundation and the Greenbelt Foundation.

“We salute John for his unwavering commitment to nature which embodies the spirit of the King Charles III Coronation Medal,” said Catherine Grenier, president and CEO of Nature Conservancy of Canada. “His leadership, passion, and tireless efforts continue to inspire and uplift the conservation community. We are proud to recognize this great Canadian for his incredible contributions.”

To mark King Charles III’s coronation, the Government of Canada created the commemorative medal. It is administered by the Chancellery of Honours at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, and the medal is being awarded to 30,000 individuals across Canada.

Themes that Canadians and King Charles III hold dear, such as service, the environment and sustainability, are highlighted by the medals.

