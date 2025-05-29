Concerns raised at Orangeville council about proposed fee increase for seniors

May 29, 2025

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Orangeville needs affordable monthly and annual memberships to fitness facilities.

And that is especially true to best accommodate retired residents on fixed incomes who avail of the various classes offered at town recreation centres, Sandra Wellman told town council during its May 26 meeting.

Orangeville has a drop-in three-month fee which when calculated for a year costs seniors $338.80. New fees proposed by the town’s recreation department will have seniors shelling out between $1,758 for a single daily class to $3,516 for three daily classes a year.

“It is unaffordable by most seniors who are on a fixed income,” Wellman said. “Most, if not all, seniors cannot afford this.”

Alliston charges $339 for a year’s access to recreation facilities there, she said, which is comparable to Orangeville’s current fees.

Caledon changes $387 a year, while the crowd in Vaughan commands $413. Brampton’s yearly access costs residents $286. Mississauga’s cost is $425.

And access to facilities is free of charge for residents 65 and older in Brampton and Mississauga.

Elora charges $631 a year and Guelph charges $475 per year.

Orangeville doesn’t have the option to sign up for a yearly membership, she said.

Among the changes proposed for Orangeville this fall is the elimination of the monthly pass. So that would mean Orangeville won’t have a monthly or an annual option if the proposed fees move forward.

“Please keep our fee structure the same as it was last year,” Wellman said. “Please add an affordable monthly and yearly membership for individuals. Keep these in a drop-in format.”

The classes are important for Wellman and others as a means to be socially active, physically fit, and mentally healthy, she said.

“When will a decision about the fall fee schedule be made, please?” she asked.

“We should review this and come back to the people in the room with what that process could be,” Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor said. “If you are going to run any sort of social endeavour in the town, it is not meant to make money. It’s not a business. It’s people’s lives.”

But the issue Orangeville’s decision-makers face is the current economic crunch, he said. And costs increase each year.

“You fall behind if you leave it the same as it was because things have gone up,” he said. “Inflation happens every year.”

Orangeville’s taxpayers pay for the recreation centres, for the classes, and the people hired to run them, he said.

“Orangeville taxpayers are overtaxed,” Taylor said. “They’ve been overtaxed for a long period of time.”

And there are other problems that cloud the issue.

An unlimited pass was introduced with the goal of increasing access and participation at town recreation facilities, Mayor Lisa Post said. When you have people taking part in multiple daily instructor-led classes, they’re taking spots away from other people.

There has been another troublesome occurrence at a recreation facility when a program has had to change. When Swim for Life was taking over the pool and some regular instructor-led classes had to be cancelled, some unlimited pass holders expected refunds, she said.

“We want to find a path forward,” Post said. “We want to find one that’s fair, one that’s financially responsible, and one that responds to the ongoing needs of the community.”

Post asked staff to report back in July with some options that could be implemented in September.

“It’ll remain status quo until those changes take place,” she said, and added that changes will indeed be made.

