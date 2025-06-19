Headline News

Community votes for design of playground redevelopment at Rotary Park

June 19, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The votes are in, and the community has made its decision. The two-week voting period to select a design for the new playground at Rotary Park has concluded, and Concept 3 is the winner.

Nearly 1,000 votes were cast, and 51 per cent of survey respondents voted for the winning concept.

“The Town will work with its consultants, the playground contractor, and the Rotary Club of Orangeville to move the project forward,” reads a press release from the Town of Orangeville.

With the design now selected, an equipment order is being sent to the manufacturer, and preparations will be made to the site for installation.

The Town of Orangeville anticipates the playground will be ready for the fall.

“Choosing a playground concept is one of the earliest steps to breathing life into the future of Rotary Park,” said Heather Savage, Orangeville’s general manager of community services. “We’re excited to begin work and can’t wait to welcome everyone back to play when it’s done.”

The Rotary Park redevelopment project is a much-anticipated undertaking by the Town of Orangeville, as the first stage of updates happened last year. These updates include work on a watermain and playground removal.

A presentation on the concept for the full Rotary Park redevelopment was delivered to Orangeville Town Council by Town staff in June 2022.

The presented concept includes several different types of upgrades, with everything from parking lots to sports fields, tennis courts and more.

The project has six stages, and the first stage, which entails watermain work, is already complete.

Next, play structures and play areas will be installed.

This will be followed by the construction of tennis and pickleball courts, a parking lot, an artificial skating loop, a clubhouse and sports field improvements.

The project is being funded by the Town and the Rotary Club of Orangeville (RCO). Rotary has committed to donating $250,000 over seven years to the project.

Contributions will be based on fundraising efforts from revenue-generating events like the annual Rotary Ribfest, which takes place on the Alder Playing Field Grounds from July 18 to 20.

“As a community club we’re really excited about this project,” said RCO President Ingrid Sproxton. “Rotary Park has been an important part of our community since it opened in the 1980s. This project allows the park to continue meeting the needs of Orangeville now and as it moves into the future. We look forward to seeing it completed.”

Rotary Park is located at 80 2nd Avenue, Orangeville.


