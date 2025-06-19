Community raises $64,000 for local food banks, school’s nutrition programs at 12th Annual Compass Run for Food

June 19, 2025

The 12th Annual Compass Run for Food race was held on June 14 to combat food insecurity in Dufferin County.

The race began at Compass Community Church in Orangeville with 866 participants taking part in a family-friendly five-kilometre run/walk and 10.5-kilometre run through the scenic trails of the Island Lake Conservation Area.

“Thanks to each participant, numerous business sponsors, and gracious donors – as well as an excellent team of volunteers – the race will be donating $64,000 to food banks and elementary school nutrition programs in Dufferin County,” reads a press release from the Compass Run For Food dated June 18. “Over the past 12 years, 7,166 people have participated in this race enabling the Compass Run for Food to donate an incredible $596,000 to local food insecurity initiatives that help feed kids, families and seniors in the community.”

All of the proceeds raised through the run and 100 per cent of registration fees are donated to causes that combat food insecurity locally.

Race Executive member Steve Coburn noted the significance of generating donations with the event each year.

“Compass Run for Food is important because we’re helping to fight social justice issues. When we feed, we educate and empower people,” he said.

Three course records were broken during this year run.

In the five-kilometre race, Emily Shuell finished with a time of 19:25 and Logan Willcott finished with 15:40.

In the 10.5-kilometre race, Asmerom Weldetnsae finished with a time of 34:20.

