Headline News

Community raises $64,000 for local food banks, school’s nutrition programs at 12th Annual Compass Run for Food

June 19, 2025   ·   0 Comments

The 12th Annual Compass Run for Food race was held on June 14 to combat food insecurity in Dufferin County.

The race began at Compass Community Church in Orangeville with 866 participants taking part in a family-friendly five-kilometre run/walk and 10.5-kilometre run through the scenic trails of the Island Lake Conservation Area.

“Thanks to each participant, numerous business sponsors, and gracious donors – as well as an excellent team of volunteers – the race will be donating $64,000 to food banks and elementary school nutrition programs in Dufferin County,” reads a press release from the Compass Run For Food dated June 18. “Over the past 12 years, 7,166 people have participated in this race enabling the Compass Run for Food to donate an incredible $596,000 to local food insecurity initiatives that help feed kids, families and seniors in the community.”

All of the proceeds raised through the run and 100 per cent of registration fees are donated to causes that combat food insecurity locally.

Race Executive member Steve Coburn noted the significance of generating donations with the event each year.

“Compass Run for Food is important because we’re helping to fight social justice issues. When we feed, we educate and empower people,” he said.

Three course records were broken during this year run.

In the five-kilometre race, Emily Shuell finished with a time of 19:25 and Logan Willcott finished with 15:40.

In the 10.5-kilometre race, Asmerom Weldetnsae finished with a time of 34:20.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Community raises $64,000 for local food banks, school’s nutrition programs at 12th Annual Compass Run for Food

The 12th Annual Compass Run for Food race was held on June 14 to combat food insecurity in Dufferin County. The race began at Compass ...

Community votes for design of playground redevelopment at Rotary Park

By Sam Odrowski The votes are in, and the community has made its decision. The two-week voting period to select a design for the new ...

Canada Day fun awaits at Alder Recreation Centre and Island Lake

By Sam Odrowski Canada’s 158th birthday is fast approaching and the Town of Orangeville has several activities planned to celebrate on July 1. At the ...

Shelburne family says they were defrauded by GoFundMe organizer who gambled away funeral funds

By Paula Brown When Allan Oliver lost his 23-year-old brother Aidan late last October, he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support shown by the ...

County partners with Dufferin Community Foundation to support MoD’s future

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new partnership between the County of Dufferin and Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) is helping ensure that the ...

Orangeville SPCA Ride to fundraise for local animals in need of support

By Sam Odrowski Calling all motorcycle and scooter riders! An upcoming event in the community gives you the chance to enjoy a group ride while ...

Unity in Diversity art exhibit at Museum of Dufferin showcases works of 18 artists

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter While communities across the province celebrate Multicultural Month, the Museum of Dufferin is bringing diverse groups together with ...

Orangeville Council votes against town staff’s recommendation to approve York Street townhouses

By JAMES MATTHEWS A dozen new townhouse-style units would help fill the dearth of Orangeville’s housing options. That is if town council approved a developer’s ...

Voices against York Street growth decry privacy, property value losses

Dufferin–Caledon MP supports proposed development amidst housing crisis By JAMES MATTHEWS A proposed York Street housing development will change the feel and the ambiance of ...

Orangeville Food Bank celebrates anonymous donation of new van to assist operations

By Brian Lockhart The Orangeville Food Bank is celebrating after an anonymous donor and a local car dealership stepped up to provide the Food Bank ...