Community comes together to support Orangeville’s Springalicious Food Drive

April 17, 2025

By Sam Odrowski

The annual Springalicious Food Drive, in support of the Orangeville Food Bank, was held over the weekend, generating nearly 7,000 pounds of food and over $2,500.

Volunteers collected non-perishable food and cash at local grocery stores, such as Fresh Co., Metro, No Frills, Sobeys, and Zehrs on April 12.

The Orangeville Lions Club had a strong contingent of members out collecting food for the duration of the day, as they do every year.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the support we received during our Springalicious food drive this past weekend,” said Carrie-Anne DeCaprio, outreach manager at the Orangeville Food Bank. “A heartfelt thank you goes out to the grocery stores for letting us set up at their entrances, as well as to the volunteers and community partners who joyfully and energetically engaged with the public throughout the day.

DeCaprio continued, “We also extend our gratitude to the community members who generously donated food and financial contributions at each location. This food drive plays a crucial role in ensuring we have a diverse selection of food available on our shelves to serve the growing number of individuals seeking our support.”

The Orangeville Food Bank continues to see an increase in demand from the community, year over year.

The food bank recently issued a monthly community update with statistics. It shows that the food bank served 1,449 individuals in March 2025 compared to 1,402 in March 2024.

It also showed that only 27,966 pounds of food came into the Orangeville Food Bank last month, compared to 50,524 pounds of food that went out.

“While the month-over-month increase isn’t as significant as we’ve seen in the past, it’s concerning that the food coming in is only about half of what is going out,” the Orangeville Food Bank noted in its March 2025 Monthly Community Update.

The next opportunity for the community to come together in support of the Orangeville Food Bank is Mayor Lisa Post’s #RootedInCommunity Food Drive, slated for May 12.

The Orangeville Food Bank is located at 3 Commerce Road and can be contacted by phone at (519) 942-0638.

