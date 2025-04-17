Headline News

Community comes together to support Orangeville’s Springalicious Food Drive

April 17, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The annual Springalicious Food Drive, in support of the Orangeville Food Bank, was held over the weekend, generating nearly 7,000 pounds of food and over $2,500.

Volunteers collected non-perishable food and cash at local grocery stores, such as Fresh Co., Metro, No Frills, Sobeys, and Zehrs on April 12.

The Orangeville Lions Club had a strong contingent of members out collecting food for the duration of the day, as they do every year.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the support we received during our Springalicious food drive this past weekend,” said Carrie-Anne DeCaprio, outreach manager at the Orangeville Food Bank. “A heartfelt thank you goes out to the grocery stores for letting us set up at their entrances, as well as to the volunteers and community partners who joyfully and energetically engaged with the public throughout the day.

DeCaprio continued, “We also extend our gratitude to the community members who generously donated food and financial contributions at each location. This food drive plays a crucial role in ensuring we have a diverse selection of food available on our shelves to serve the growing number of individuals seeking our support.”

The Orangeville Food Bank continues to see an increase in demand from the community, year over year.

The food bank recently issued a monthly community update with statistics. It shows that the food bank served 1,449 individuals in March 2025 compared to 1,402 in March 2024.

It also showed that only 27,966 pounds of food came into the Orangeville Food Bank last month, compared to 50,524 pounds of food that went out.

“While the month-over-month increase isn’t as significant as we’ve seen in the past, it’s concerning that the food coming in is only about half of what is going out,” the Orangeville Food Bank noted in its March 2025 Monthly Community Update.

The next opportunity for the community to come together in support of the Orangeville Food Bank is Mayor Lisa Post’s #RootedInCommunity Food Drive, slated for May 12.

The Orangeville Food Bank is located at 3 Commerce Road and can be contacted by phone at (519) 942-0638.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Local woman’s 80 acts of kindness for her 80th birthday raises $42,000 for Headwaters

By Paula Brown A local resident’s efforts to complete a year’s worth of small acts of kindness has moved Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) one ...

Orangeville mayor says she has no intention of using ‘strong mayor’ powers following province’s announcement

By Sam Odrowski The provincial government announced last week that it is expanding “strong mayor” powers to 169 municipalities across Ontario, effective May 1. The ...

Community comes together to support Orangeville’s Springalicious Food Drive

By Sam Odrowski The annual Springalicious Food Drive, in support of the Orangeville Food Bank, was held over the weekend, generating nearly 7,000 pounds of ...

Orangeville council considers a change in direction on public transit

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville Transit can do more to educate the public about the timeframes the service runs. And this may be an opportune time ...

Mayor shuts down repeated question from resident on Hansen Blvd.

By JAMES MATTHEWS Some interactions beg the question as to when enough is enough. Particularly when much of the same line of questioning about the ...

The Lighthouse shines bright for Orangeville residents in need

By Sam Odrowski A local community meal and outreach program is providing a beacon of light and hope to individuals in need. The Lighthouse (207 ...

Honeywood Arena to receive $35,000 as finalist in 2025 Kraft Hockeyville Competition

By Brian Lockhart & Sam Odrowski They didn’t win the big prize, but Mulmur residents will still come out ahead in the 2025 Kraft Hockeyville ...

Dufferin Autism Walk ambassador marks World Autism Day at Orangeville Town Hall

By Sam Odrowski The community gathered at Orangeville Town Hall last week to show their support for the local autism community. The World Autism Awareness ...

Parents pen public letter alleging ‘Black children in UGDSB are not safe’

School board officials refute letter, say progress being made on issues By Robin George Some parents are frustrated by how the Upper Grand District School ...

‘Our neighbours came to our rescue:’ Community supports Mulmur through State of Emergency

By Sam Odrowski It’s been a rough week for Mulmur residents, who were placed under a State of Emergency from April 3 to 7. An ...