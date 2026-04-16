Community and the quest for a new roof at Orangeville’s Westminster United Church

April 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

The Citizen recently had the opportunity to sit down with a few people at Westminster United Church. Located at 247 Broadway, Orangeville, the church was built in 1879 and became a United Church in 1925. Currently, the church is running a vigorous fundraising campaign for building repairs and a new roof, called “Together Under One Roof.”

To learn how the church is involved in its own spiritual mission and in the community at large, the Citizen sat down with Rev. Aidan Legault, Music Minister Nancy Dettbarn, Facilities Manager and Office Administrator Margo Tasker, and Chairman of the Board Bob Borden.

Rev. Aidan was ordained and embraced by his new congregation on Nov. 8, 2025, out of respect for which, the interview began with him.

Aidan said as a young man, he was lonely and sad, but growing up “openly gay” in the church and active in its programs helped him to navigate his journey.

Although active in the church, Aidan never thought he would join the ministry, but he admired the wonder of the Christian faith and felt a calling to meet God. It was a time he came to understand love in the world.

Puzzled by the negativity of some United Church ministers, who claimed to be atheists at one point in the United Church’s history, Rev. Aidan was happy to acknowledge that “most Christians have a much more dynamic approach. They tell how there are dynamic priorities to support the congregation.” He added that, as a student, affirming the open statement welcoming all people became a priority for him.

The congregation at Westminster officially voted to present Aidan as a candidate for the ministry. There was an extensive process, a lengthy round of interviews and orientation; a time of ministry education.

Rev. Aidan offered the details of his formal education leading to his ultimate goal: “I graduated from Mount Allison University in 2019 with a Bachelor’s in Political Science, with minors in French and Religious Studies. I graduated from Emmanuel College at University of Toronto with a Master’s of Divinity in 2022.”

In the long run, it was the congregation itself that led Aidan to his current role, as Bob Borden explained, “We decided this is the man we have. We sought the opportunity to grow our own minister, hand in hand. Walking together. There was real synergy within the congregation.”

It is the business of Westminster United Church that inspired the idea for a sit-down interview with the Citizen, and to that, Borden made the point, “Margo [Tasker] is the lifeblood of our team.”

The tenant of the church is to be involved with all parts of the community outside the church. There is a very long list of about 30 “regulars” who use the church for their various needs, choirs come to rehearse, and others come to bake.

People come to celebrate the most momentous moments of their lives with baptisms and weddings, and to celebrate a life.

Once a week, “We open our food cupboard,” said Tasker, adding that they do ask how many people live in each household. Every Thursday, the church donates food to the Orangeville Food Bank and contributes to the Uptown Church’s Lighthouse program, where anyone in need receives a free lunch, just down the street on Broadway.

Westminster also takes food items to the cafe at Headwaters Health Care Centre.

Several groups come to cook or learn to cook in the kitchen there.

A “Clothing Depot” supplies free clothing and a number of counselling groups – AA, CA and NA gather to help people with addiction problems.

Others will find that friendships develop as they meet regularly with one group or another in the welcoming space of the church’s lower level. Such accommodation leads to outreach, a prime focus of the church, and outreach then informs the community about the possibilities within the church.

A garden in a growing space has been established to grow vegetables, and a green wall is growing next to it.

Music is a big part of Westminer United Church, and not only do choirs meet, but so do musicians who come for the Open Jam at the Music Club.

The church is the home of the Bells of Westminster. Truly, a number of people play the hand bells as an ensemble for some services at the church and at other events in town. The Bells have been part of Westminster since at least 1990.

Borden wanted to be sure to mention the church’s milk and formula program for families in need. The recipients mainly come to them through referrals from social workers and agencies.

Yet it was Rev. Aidan who wanted to talk about the connection one-on-one with people, too. There’s now a chance to sit and have coffee with someone at the church. Just a short while for conversation.

For the last two years, the church has held a Santa’s Shop filled with items to pick up as gifts, which are all free. It takes the financial pressure off people to be able to shop this way, Tasker said.

When asked if a student or other person offered to volunteer to help with everything that needs to be done, would that person be welcomed, without pressure to join as a church member?

Rev. Aidan replied firmly. “Absolutely,” he said. “They are [100] per cent welcome to come with no pressure.”

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