‘Coffee With a Cop’ to return to Orangeville Tim Horton’s

April 17, 2025 · 0 Comments
Have you ever wanted the chance to sit down and talk to a local police officer over a cup of coffee?
Well, now is your chance. Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are inviting residents to join them for a cup of coffee and casual conversation in a relaxed setting.
Officers will be at Tim Hortons (46 Broadway, Orangeville) from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on April 17 for their “Coffee With a Cop” event.
“This ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event is a great opportunity to connect with local officers, ask questions, share concerns about your neighbourhood, and get to know the people behind the badge,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP. “These informal gatherings are all about building relationships and strengthening the connection between police and the community. We hope to see you there.”