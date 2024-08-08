General News

Cocaine, fentanyl, morphine seized locally after search warrant executed

August 8, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers seized a quantity of drugs and charged two individuals after conducting a search warrant at a residence in Orangeville.

Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) members, along with Caledon Street Crime Unit (D. Platoon) and K9 executed a search warrant at a home in Orangeville on Aug. 2. The search warrant resulted in the arrest of two people from Collingwood who are facing multiple charges. In addition, the officers seized a quantity of various drug related items. 

Jesse DOBRZANSKI, a 30-year-old male from Collingwood has been charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Other Drugs

Leanne CARLE, a 55-year-old female from Collingwood has been charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Other Drugs
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin)
  • Possession of a Schedule II substance – Other drugs
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada
  • Traffick in Schedule I substance – Cocaine
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin)
  • Possess unmarked cigarettes

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

The following property was seized during the search warrant execution on Aug. 2:

  • Cash
  • Cocaine
  • Green fentanyl
  • Hashish
  • Benzodiazepines
  • Hydromorphone
  • Unstamped cigarettes
  • Morphine

Anoyne with information about suspected unlawful activity is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Southern Ontario Visual Artists take over Shelburne Art Gallery

By Paula Brown Dufferin residents will have the opportunity to see work from several southern Ontario professional artists with the latest exhibit at the Town ...

Two Orangeville Canadian Tire employees earn scholarships through province-wide program

By Sam Odrowski Two Orangeville Canadian Tire employees enrolled for post-secondary school this fall are receiving a chunk of change to assist with schooling costs. ...

Engine, Engine Number Nine writing workshop rolls into Orangeville

By Joshua Drakes A local writer and author is planning a unique creative approach to writing with his upcoming workshop. Anthony Carnovale, an Orangeville resident, ...

Orangeville resident wins close to $80,000 with LOTTO 6/49

By Sam Odrowski An Orangeville man recently won nearly $80,000. Bernard Kent took home $78,261.10 in the July 6, 2024 LOTTO 6/49 Draw when he claimed the ...

Orangeville Food Bank holding 9th Annual Summerlicious Food Drive next Saturday

By Sam Odrowski As the Orangeville Food Bank grapples with a sharp rise in usage, it is holding a yearly fundraiser to keep its shelves ...