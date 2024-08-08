Cocaine, fentanyl, morphine seized locally after search warrant executed

August 8, 2024 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers seized a quantity of drugs and charged two individuals after conducting a search warrant at a residence in Orangeville.

Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) members, along with Caledon Street Crime Unit (D. Platoon) and K9 executed a search warrant at a home in Orangeville on Aug. 2. The search warrant resulted in the arrest of two people from Collingwood who are facing multiple charges. In addition, the officers seized a quantity of various drug related items.

Jesse DOBRZANSKI, a 30-year-old male from Collingwood has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Other Drugs

Leanne CARLE, a 55-year-old female from Collingwood has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Other Drugs

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a Schedule II substance – Other drugs

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

Traffick in Schedule I substance – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin)

Possess unmarked cigarettes

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

The following property was seized during the search warrant execution on Aug. 2:

Cash

Cocaine

Green fentanyl

Hashish

Benzodiazepines

Hydromorphone

Unstamped cigarettes

Morphine

Anoyne with information about suspected unlawful activity is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Readers Comments (0)