Challenger baseball offers the opportunity for everyone to enjoy the sport

April 17, 2025

By Brian Lockhart

Not everyone is cut out to play competitive baseball.

For those with physical or cognitive disabilities, the sport may be too challenging.

However, that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t have an opportunity to get out on the diamond and enjoy the sport.

Orangeville and Headwaters Minor Baseball has partnered with Jays Care to provide Challenger Baseball to the Orangeville and Headwaters area.

Challenger Baseball is an adaptive baseball program primarily for children, youth, and adults with cognitive or physical disabilities. It is designed to provide a fun, inclusive, and safe environment to enjoy the sport of baseball.

Games are played in a non-competitive setting, focusing on enjoyment and participation rather than winning or losing.

Able-bodied ‘buddies’ are assigned to each Challenger player to provide assistance and support during games, making it easier for players to participate. Challenger Baseball aims to help participants develop life skills, build self-esteem, and foster a sense of belonging and independence.

“I’m so excited for this launch,” said Stephanie Coombes, league coordinator. “As a mom of a kiddo born with spina bifida, who played in the Orangeville & Headwaters Minor Baseball Association house league last year, I’m excited to launch this league and bring adaptive sports to our town.”

Spina bifida is a condition that causes the spine and spinal cord to not form properly.

The Challenger Baseball program is often run in partnership with organizations like Little League Canada, Baseball Canada, and Jays Care Foundation.

The Jays Care Foundation has five core programs that are designed to reach kids across the country who are facing some of the most significant barriers to sports participation. The Foundation helps more than 59,000 Canadian kids have fun playing baseball each year.

The Foundation works to achieve a goal where everyone has a chance to play the game.

Participating in Challenger Baseball helps people achieve increased independence, social skills, and a greater likelihood of living an active lifestyle.

Registration information will be coming soon on the Orangeville & Headwaters Minor Baseball website. 


