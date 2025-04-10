CFUW Headwaters to host environmental presentation with special guest for Earth Day

April 10, 2025 · 0 Comments
Local not-for-profit organization, the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) Headwaters, is hosting a presentation in recognition of Earth Day.
Susan Gesner, environmental consultant, facilitator and author, will be delivering a special presentation at Centre Fellowship Church (375 Hansen Blvd, Orangeville) on April 16 at 7 p.m.
Gesner will be highlighting her 30-year career in environmental projects including her current work with the survival of boreal caribou in Ontario.
This event, titled “A Tale of Two Eyed Seeing – Environmental Learning,” is geared towards anyone who wants to know more about the natural world and how to shape decisions about its health.
CFUW Headwaters was formerly called CFUW Orangeville and District.