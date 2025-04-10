CFUW Headwaters to host environmental presentation with special guest for Earth Day

By JAMES MATTHEWS Commercial traffic and speeding motorists have become bothersome in the Fieldstone neighbourhood of Mono off Highway 9. Mono resident Ankur Arora asked ...

By Joshua Drakes Butter tart lovers, mark your calendars — Orangeville’s Butter Tart Festival is set for May 3. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., ...

It was an exciting race to the top. In the hours and minutes leading up to the voting deadline on March 24, four organizations jockeyed ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS The building that houses Orangeville’s soon-to-be-closed Peavey Mart is on the market. For the asking price of a cool $8 million, you ...

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) is holding an Earth Day Tree Planting in Orangeville on April 26. “Join us as we plant native trees and shrubs ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville council is creating a buzz about local bee habitat. In fact, council asked municipal staff during its March 24 meeting to ...

By Sam Odrowski As the snow melts and season changes, many residents welcome the return of opportunities for outdoor exercise. Some of the best ways ...

By Sam Odrowski The Town of Orangeville continues to be impacted by a cybersecurity incident that began on Feb. 27. Orangeville’s CAO David Smith told ...

By Sam Odrowski A snap election has been called for April 28 by Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney. Carney, 59, was named Liberal Party ...

By Paula Brown Riders who use the weekday transit system to travel between Shelburne and Orangeville will continue to have access to the service as ...