Celebrating 15 years of service: Orangeville Public Library announces retirement of CEO

June 26, 2025 · 0 Comments

An important hub for Orangeville and its surrounding areas, the Orangeville Public Library (OPL) has become a place of innovation and community connection under the leadership of Darla Fraser.

Since joining the library in 2010, Fraser has been a passionate advocate for literacy, serving as chief executive officer (CEO). After 15 years of dedicated service, Fraser will be retiring later this year.

The Orangeville Public Library Board and the Town of Orangeville are celebrating Fraser and the role she has played in moving the library forward. Although her time with the library began as simply a career opportunity, it became one of the most rewarding chapters of her life, professionally and personally.

A true opportunist at heart, Fraser embraced the role of CEO with vision and determination, helping to create community spaces where people can truly connect, discover and soar.

Under her leadership, the Orangeville Public Library expanded its reach and impact beyond Orangeville and into the surrounding communities.

From modernizing services and strengthening community partnerships, to championing accessibility and fostering a welcoming environment for all, Fraser’s contributions are leaving a legacy.

Her love for serving the Orangeville community has been evident in every initiative she undertook and every relationship she built.

Fraser’s collaborative spirit, tireless work ethic and belief in the power of public libraries have helped shape OPL into a vibrant and valued community resource. Her leadership has not only advanced the library’s mission but also touched the lives of countless residents.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Darla for her outstanding service, and we wish her all the best as she enters this next chapter,” said Peter LeBlanc, chair of the Orangeville Public Library Board. “We hope her new adventure is filled with relaxation, new adventures and well-deserved time with loved ones. We invite the community to join us in celebrating Darla Fraser’s remarkable career and her many contributions to Orangeville.”

Readers Comments (0)