Headline News

Celebrating 15 years of service: Orangeville Public Library announces retirement of CEO

June 26, 2025   ·   0 Comments

An important hub for Orangeville and its surrounding areas, the Orangeville Public Library (OPL) has become a place of innovation and community connection under the leadership of Darla Fraser.

Since joining the library in 2010, Fraser has been a passionate advocate for literacy, serving as chief executive officer (CEO). After 15 years of dedicated service, Fraser will be retiring later this year.

The Orangeville Public Library Board and the Town of Orangeville are celebrating Fraser and the role she has played in moving the library forward. Although her time with the library began as simply a career opportunity, it became one of the most rewarding chapters of her life, professionally and personally.

A true opportunist at heart, Fraser embraced the role of CEO with vision and determination, helping to create community spaces where people can truly connect, discover and soar.

Under her leadership, the Orangeville Public Library expanded its reach and impact beyond Orangeville and into the surrounding communities.

From modernizing services and strengthening community partnerships, to championing accessibility and fostering a welcoming environment for all, Fraser’s contributions are leaving a legacy.

Her love for serving the Orangeville community has been evident in every initiative she undertook and every relationship she built.

Fraser’s collaborative spirit, tireless work ethic and belief in the power of public libraries have helped shape OPL into a vibrant and valued community resource. Her leadership has not only advanced the library’s mission but also touched the lives of countless residents.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Darla for her outstanding service, and we wish her all the best as she enters this next chapter,” said Peter LeBlanc, chair of the Orangeville Public Library Board. “We hope her new adventure is filled with relaxation, new adventures and well-deserved time with loved ones. We invite the community to join us in celebrating Darla Fraser’s remarkable career and her many contributions to Orangeville.”


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Headwaters celebrates completion of $18 million fundraising campaign

By Sam Odrowski Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) reached a major milestone on June 18 with the completion of its $18 million Smart Headwaters Campaign. ...

Henry the Hiker takes his aspirations to Camino Frances

By Paula Brown A youth from Amaranth has returned home after seven weeks of putting one foot in front of the other to complete an ...

Developer eyes Orangeville for seniors’ housing

By JAMES MATTHEWS A proposed housing development in Orangeville could provide almost 200 housing units for senior citizens. Angela Mariani is a development planner with ...

Developer revises Hansen area housing build, no timeline on road connection

By JAMES MATTHEWS The proponents of a housing development in the Hansen Boulevard-Blind Line area brought additions to council. NG Citrus Ltd. owns land southwest ...

Orangeville to tighten clean yards standards

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville’s new Clean Yards Bylaw could enable faster compliance for common complaints and focus the Property Standards Bylaw on occupant safety and ...

Orangeville Legion to celebrate birth of Canada with annual celebration

The Orangeville Legion, Col. Fitzgerald Branch 233, is inviting the community to celebrate Canada Day. The Legion will be open to the public from 12 ...

New farm show coming to Orangeville Agriculture Centre next February

A new winter tradition for the local agriculture community is coming to Orangeville next year. Nick Cadotte, general manager of Orangeville Farm show, proudly announces ...

Celebrating 15 years of service: Orangeville Public Library announces retirement of CEO

An important hub for Orangeville and its surrounding areas, the Orangeville Public Library (OPL) has become a place of innovation and community connection under the ...

Community raises $64,000 for local food banks, school’s nutrition programs at 12th Annual Compass Run for Food

The 12th Annual Compass Run for Food race was held on June 14 to combat food insecurity in Dufferin County. The race began at Compass ...

Community votes for design of playground redevelopment at Rotary Park

By Sam Odrowski The votes are in, and the community has made its decision. The two-week voting period to select a design for the new ...