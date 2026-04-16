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CDVS partners with OPP to create safe space for crime victims to give statements

April 16, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Caledon Dufferin Victim Services (CDVS) has partnered with the Caledon detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to launch a dedicated safe space for individuals impacted by crime and adverse events.

“The initiative establishes a quiet, private, and supportive environment within the Caledon OPP Detachment where victims can feel grounded and comforted while providing statements to investigators,” reads a press release from Caledon OPP. “The space is designed to reflect a trauma informed and culturally responsive approach, offering access to religious, faith-based, cultural, and nondenominational items of comfort to meet the diverse needs of the community.”

Contained within the space are sacred texts, prayer mats, rosaries, grounding tools, blankets, and a dedicated area for children. The area has backpacks filled with essential items to support them through a challenging situation.

The goal of the space is to reduce anxiety, support emotional regulation, and promote a sense of safety while statements are taken by police.

“CDVS plays a key role in this initiative, providing emotional support, crisis response, and advocacy to individuals accessing the space. The partnership strengthens collaboration between Police, Victim Services, and those in need, ensuring support begins at the earliest point of contact,” said Caledon OPP.

“Together, Caledon OPP and Caledon Dufferin Victim Services are fostering a more holistic and compassionate approach to community safety; one that recognizes the importance of comfort, faith, reflection, and human connection in the aftermath of trauma.”

Please visit cdvs.ca for more information about Caledon-Dufferin Victim Services.


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