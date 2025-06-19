CCRSA calls for faster action on improving safety on Highway 50 with petition

June 19, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Highway 50 was recently ranked seventh on CAA’s list of the worst roads in the Province and Caledon Community Road Safety Association (CCRSA) has come out with a petition to go to Peel Region asking them to accelerate improvements to Highway 50 and Coleraine Drive.

“We understand that’s going to be a challenge because there’s a lot involved with road widening and doing those improvements. But even if they can’t accelerate it greatly, if they can make some changes, temporary changes to the road that help improve safety, that will help,” shared Amanda Corbett from CCRSA.

Corbett said some of the most significant issues they’ve seen have been road congestion, the vast amounts of trucks on the road, and illegal yards.

She spoke from personal experience what she has seen driving on these roads.

“They’re driving like crazy, pulling U-turns, driving into oncoming traffic, driving in the wrong direction on the shoulder. You have to have your head on a swivel,” said Corbett.

The petition is currently sitting with over 100 signatures, and they’re hoping to collect many more before sending it off to the Region.

“It’s a chance to get your voice heard. You can send emails, you can send letters, and that’s great too, but a lot of people don’t have time to sit down and write an email. This is a really quick and easy way for you to get your voice on the list and say, okay, we need something to be done,” said Corbett.

The petition is collecting signatures at Coffee Time in Bolton, who said in a social media post, “Let’s not shrug this off. Stop by to sign the petition and show your support for safer roads. Every signature helps make our voices louder.”

Councillor Mario Russo, who is involved with the Traffic Safety Advisory Committee, said he feels this issue should have been approved years ago, particularly before the extension to Major Mackenzie Drive.

When Councillor Russo initially tabled a motion at the Region of Peel to expedite improvements, it was passed unanimously.

However, shortly after that, the Province put forward Bill 112, which called for the dissolution of the Regional Municipality of Peel.

Councillor Russo shared that this stalled change dramatically.

“We welcome CCRSA and any and all resident or business associations that help us bring awareness and urgency to the issue,” shared Councillor Russo.

“The Region still has these improvements as priorities with construction slated for 2027-28, and with expropriations and service relocations happening as we speak,” said Councillor Russo. “But anything that will continue to stress the urgency of these road improvements and the buy in from our neighbours in York Region and possible intervention or investment from the Province is something we’ll continue to pursue, a united voice on this matter is imperative, improvements should have occurred a decade ago and we’ll do our very best this gets done as soon as possible.”

Councillor Doug Maskell, who also sits on the Traffic Safety Advisory Committee, said what is occurring on Highway 50 south of Mayfield Road is what he would call a “foreseeable disaster.”

He said during the four-year construction period on 427, there needed to be simultaneous road improvements on Rutherford Road, Major Mackenzie Drive, Coleraine Drive and Highway 50 to deal with the volume of truck traffic on those roads.

“Unfortunately, none of this was done and chaos has ensued,” said Councillor Maskell.

He shared that although he feels Highway 50 warrants its designation in CAA’s ranking, he was disappointed it was labelled as “Caledon” because it lies within the borders of Brampton. It is under the joint jurisdiction of Peel Region and York Region.

Regarding the petition, he stated that the CCRSA has done an exemplary job highlighting road safety issues in Caledon, Peel and York Regions.

“Their petition is a powerful reminder of the increasing frustrations of residents who are demanding that Peel Region, York Region and the Province accelerate a solution to the unacceptable situation on Highway 50,” said Councillor Maskell.

Readers Comments (0)