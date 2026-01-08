Carters law firm celebrates 25 years of supporting clients and the community

January 8, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By Joshua Drakes

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Carters Professional Corporation is marking 25 years since opening its doors in Orangeville.

That’s a quarter century of legal service to charities, not-for-profits, and the wider community.

The firm was founded on Jan. 2, 2001, at 211 Broadway with a small team of three lawyers, an articling student and six support workers. Since then, Carters has grown to a staff of 42, including 17 lawyers, with offices now located across Orangeville, the GTA and Ottawa.

Despite its growth, Terry Carter, the firm’s managing partner, said in a statement that their mission has remained consistent: to provide specialized legal services to its clients.

“The mission of Carters is the same today as it was in 2001,” he said. “To build and maintain an excellent law firm recognized to be one of the top charity and not-for-profit law firms in Canada, as well as to provide essential adjunct legal services to both its local, national, and international charity and not-for-profit clients, in addition to its local and regional clients.”

Carter said that the firm has developed an integrated “one-stop” approach to legal services, helping clients with governance, operations, compliance, and risk management.

Over the years, Carters’ lawyers have earned national recognition as leaders in charity and not-for-profit law, alongside expertise in areas such as civil litigation, employment law, business law, real estate, intellectual property, and wills and estates.

The firm expanded its reach with the opening of its Ottawa office in 2008 and a Toronto office in 2018.

Carters launched an online Knowledge Centre in 2021. This repository is a centralized source for articles, seminar materials, newsletters, as well as other resource tools such as risk management checklists that the firm has developed in the area of charity and not-for-profit law over the past 25 years.

This easy to access database is equipped with filters, a search bar, and organized references to allow anyone to easily find specific entries to help them with their inquiries. It’s completely free to use.

As it celebrates this milestone, Carter said that the firm is looking forward to continuing support of charities and not-for-profits across Canada.

“Carters continues to help charities and not-for-profits with a focus on an integrated approach to all of their legal needs,” Carter said. “Whether it be advice on their formation and structuring, ongoing governance, funding, operations, risk management, as well as ongoing regulatory compliance requirements.”

Readers Comments (0)