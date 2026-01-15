General News

CanHist looks to Belgium and France for Remembrance tour

January 15, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

There are vacancies in a Remembrance tour of Belgium and France.

The CanHist-organized tour is an annual jaunt and the Orangeville Rotary Club got the ball rolling on this year’s edition.

Neil Orford, president and founder of Small Towns Big Ideas, said people can register until Jan. 19 for a spot on the tour. There’s room for as many as 35 people.

This year’s tour will take place from Nov. 1 to 15.

The trips vary. There has been a walking trip to England when they walked along Hadrian’s Wall. Other times they’ve gone to Paris.

“We don’t generally organize the big attractions, like the Louvre,” he said. “They (participants) prefer to set their own times for those.”

Orford loves the smaller museums.

“We end up in Montmartre because that’s where you end up at the end of the day there,” Orford said.

Admittedly, organizing the tours is a lot of work but as a history teacher, he “loves to see the history in the students’ eyes,” he said. “Doing Remembrance Day on Juno Beach, I see people completely feel themselves walking in the footsteps of the soldiers. The Juno Beach Centre does a great job of communicating the war.

“And once Canadians go to the cemeteries, there is no notion of glorifying. They are witnessing the tragic experiences those soldiers suffered.”

An artist travelled with the tour in 2018 and painted renderings of the trip.

“These are very powerful images,” Orford said. “People go through trips and come back changed. I saw it with every young person I took and I see it now.”

Orford meets everyone in Paris and the tours start there.

Everything is included on the CanHist tour, including the exchange dollar to Euros on the cost of the tour.

“We like to offload everybody,” he said. “Suggest you come with 300 Euros for tips, snacks. Breakfast is included at all the hotels and there are six dinners and four lunches. A good traveller may bring some change home.” 

Although the tours see mainly a mix of travellers, there are often regulars on every trip.

Orford has adopted a model in the last few years that “invites a group to come to me with their ideas,” he said. “Popular now are wine tours, but we will listen to most ideas.”


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Choices shelter strives to move people in crisis toward stability

The Choices Shelter works every day to move people from crisis to stability. That’s despite lingering financial challenges. Temporary emergency funding from Dufferin County was ...

Council asks for in-depth study of homelessness in Dufferin County

By James Matthews A deep analysis of local homelessness issues would serve Dufferin County well. That was one of the needs broached as part of ...

County budget reflects today’s services, invests in future amid some uncertainty

By James Matthews Dufferin County is working with an almost seven per cent tax levy increase so far in the early stages of 2026 budget ...

NEW YEAR’S BABY

The very first baby to be born in Orangeville in 2026 – Heink Fandrich – came into the world at 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, ...

Carters law firm celebrates 25 years of supporting clients and the community

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Carters Professional Corporation is marking 25 years since opening its doors in Orangeville. That’s a quarter century ...

New recycling carts bring concerns for some Dufferin residents

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS Dufferin County residents will be able to recycle more materials than they’re used to starting this month. And they’ll wheel those ...

Mono needs to revisit its committee system, says resident

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS Recent volunteer committee activity in Mono has raised concerns for at least one resident. Mono resident Elaine Kehoe said she’s concerned ...

Year in Review 2025 Pt. 1

Attention Readers! For the final edition of the Orangeville Citizen in 2024, we’re taking you through all of the highs and lows over the first ...

Local hospital honours community champions with Headwaters Heroes Awards

By Sam Odrowski Several people dedicated to supporting health care in the community were recently recognized at a local ceremony. The 2025 Headwaters Heroes Award ...

Dufferin Community Foundation announces grant recipients for fall 2025

By Joshua Drakes The grants are part of the DCF’s ongoing commitment to supporting community initiatives. The Dufferin Community Foundation announced on Wednesday, Dec. 17, ...