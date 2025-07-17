Arts and Entertainment » General News

Canadian singer-songwriter Emm Gryner to perform at Windrush Estate Winery

July 17, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin County residents have the chance to experience a kaleidoscope of music as three-time Juno nominee and notable Canadian singer-songwriter Emm Gryner kicks off her summer tour.

Gryner will be taking the stage on July 20 at 3 p.m. at Windrush Estate Winery in Palgrave.

“What I do in my show is incorporate my whole story, and there’s a lot of fun highlights. I went from living in the middle of nowhere, to having a dream of doing music,” Gryner told the Free Press. “The show becomes an interactive experience that I think people really enjoy.”

Gryner’s music career spans nearly three decades, during which she’s released more than 20 studio albums in a gamut of genres, including pop, rock, smooth jazz, and heavy metal.

Not long after establishing herself on the Canadian scene with her hit single “Summerlong”, Gryner was invited to join the touring band for David Bowie. She performed on stage with Bowie at Glastonbury 2000 and has graced the stage with the legendary band Def Leppard.

Gryner also pioneered her own path in the music industry as founder of one of Canada’s first independent record labels, Dead Daisy Records, releasing her own music alongside other artists, such as Sarah Slean and Royal Wood.

In more recent years, Gryner has taken her talents beyond the stage to share her decades of accumulated wisdom in the music industry as a vocal coach, music business mentor, author and life coach.

Beyond the stage, she collaborated with Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield to create the first music video filmed in space, and also released a book titled “The Healing Power of Singing: Raise Your Voice, Change Your Life.”

During this time, she’s continued to release genre-bending albums, including: “Only of Earth: Day of Games,” a 70s classic rock/80s synth-pop inspired collection in 2017; “Only For You,” a smooth jazz album in 2020; and “Business & Pleasure, a groovy ode to yacht-rock in 2023.

“A lot of people are [genre-bending] these days because audiences have become more interested in who the artist is,” said Gryner.

Tickets for the show are $45 and include the concert, pop-up art exhibition by Andie Trepanier, and a reception. Guests under 19 or over 90 can attend for free. A portion of the proceeds raised at the concert will help empower underserved children using the arts at youthLEADarts.com.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased online at windrushestatewinery.com or by calling 905-729-7600.


