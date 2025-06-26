Canada Day

By Brian Lockhart

It will be our nation’s birthday celebration in just under a week.

This is a day to celebrate your country, your culture and heritage, and revel in what has been accomplished in the past, and what will be accomplished in the future.

It is astounding to realize how much of North America has evolved and changed in just 200 years.

During most centuries in history, you would live your entire life and see no change at all.

But we have built huge cities, highways, railroads, created hydroelectric power, and connected a country from sea to sea to sea, that is larger than all of Europe, in a very short period of time.

Our forefathers did an excellent job of forging a nation that only a few years earlier had largely been almost 1 million square kilometers of undeveloped land, and creating what is now one of the most successful countries on the planet.

No matter what you accomplish, there is always that one person who will point out a negative.

I had a friend who had never learned the concept of giving a compliment –– ever.

If you just spent two days painting the entire interior of your house, she would be the one who would come over, look around, and point to a place on the wall and say, “you missed a spot.”

Our forefathers were not perfect. However, they worked hard for the benefit of the nation.

A few years ago, it became popular to criticize the first Prime Minister, Sir John A. Macdonald, because he had involvement in the start of the residential school system.

Some buildings and streets were renamed, and the current ‘woke’ culture started broadcasting what an evil monster he was.

Of course in our phony ‘woke’ times, no one would point out the good things he did, because they knew if they spoke in his favour, they would be labeled a ‘facsist’ or ‘nazi.’ So the mainstream media went along with the Macdonald bashing.

In his early days, Macdonald became a lawyer and for a brief time, served in the local militia during the Rebellion of 1837.

He began his political career as an Alderman in Kingston. In 1844, he was elected to be a representative in what was then, the Province of Canada.

Macdonald rose through the ranks of government, taking on several important positions over the years.

By the late 1850s, the concept of breaking from colonial rule and creating a nation of its own started to take shape.

In October 1864, delegates for Confederation met in Quebec City for the Quebec Conference, where they agreed to the Seventy-Two Resolutions, the basis of the first constitution.

A new nation was declared on July 1, 1867, and Macdonald was appointed the first Prime Minister.

He faced a lot of troubling issues during his first year as Prime Minister.

Macdonald decided that westward expansion, right to the Pacific Ocean, would be the fate of the new nation.

His political career fell apart at one point, and people thought he was done as a politician.

However, he made a successful comeback and was elected to a third term.

Macdonald served as Prime Minister for nearly 19 years, and in polls, has consistently been ranked as one of the greatest prime ministers in Canadian history.

Macdonald and his contemporaries had the herculean task of creating an entirely new nation.

They provided the foundation where citizens have documented freedoms and the ability to choose who will run the country through free elections.

It is this early history of our country that decided the fate of the nation and what we have today.

Along with the pioneering spirit of the early settlers who forged ahead into wild territory and created the mills and farms where there had been nothing before, a great nation was born.

This Canada Day, don’t just wear the red and white T-shirt and have a hot dog at a local celebration, take a few moments to reflect on the work and sacrifice that went into building this nation.

That hard work, dedication, and sacrifice paved the way for your current lifestyle, your freedom to travel, gather, and speak freely, and determine who represents you in municipal, provincial, and federal government.

