Headline News

Canada Day fun awaits at Alder Recreation Centre and Island Lake

June 19, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Canada’s 158th birthday is fast approaching and the Town of Orangeville has several activities planned to celebrate on July 1.

At the Alder Recreation Centre, residents can enjoy free swims, a 65-foot mega obstacle course, a photo booth, lumberjack competitions and face painting, from 12 to 5 p.m.

Canada Day celebrations will be capped off with fireworks at the Island Lake Conservation Centre, starting at 10 p.m.

Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post noted the importance of coming together as a community to celebrate Canada Day.

“Canada Day is a time to come together and celebrate everything that connects us — our shared values, our diverse stories, and the communities we call home. This year, the world has felt really divided and these moments of unity matter more than ever,” said Mayor Post.

“I hope everyone will join us in celebrating what it means to be Canadian — kind, resilient, and stronger together.”

The Great Canadian Lumberjacks shows are this year’s signature events and will take place at Alder’s Red Rink at 12:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m., and 4:15 p.m.

“What’s more Canadian than flannel and lumberjacks? This year’s main stage entertainment is the Great Canadian Lumberjacks show featuring traditional and modern loggersport events,” reads a Town of Orangeville press release dated June 17. “Head to the red rink to watch four lumberjacks battle it out in events like chainsaw carving, axe throwing, chainsaw races, and more.”

The press release continued, “Join the fun in this high-energy show, where the emcee tries to keep the lumberjacks in line and gets the audience involved in the action.”

Opening ceremonies of Orangeville’s Canada Day activities are planned for noon at Alder, featuring greetings from the mayor and council, a cake cutting and singing of O’Canada.

Three free swims, each 1.5 hours long, are planned at Alder. The swims start at 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Pre-registration is required to ensure participation in the swim and will open three days ahead of July 1. There will also be limited drop-in spots available on Canada Day.

The free swims will feature special appearances by Buddy the Lifeguard and the Lifesaving Society will be awarding water safety prizes.

The Family Fun Zone, located in Alder’s Green Rink from 12 to 5 p.m., features the 65-foot obstacle course and other activities geared towards kids, such as a rock wall, thunder slide run and bouncy castles.

Additional activities include the Town of Orangeville’s Neighbourhood Block Box. It will bring summer fun and activities to the event from 12 to 5 p.m.

The Neighbourhood Block Box is a mobile programming trailer, offering activities for people of all ages, abilities and interests.

Be sure to watch the fireworks display at Island Lake to finish off Canada Day. Entrance to the park is not required to view the display.

“For those interested in viewing from the park, entrance is free after 9 p.m.,” reads the Town’s press release.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Community raises $64,000 for local food banks, school’s nutrition programs at 12th Annual Compass Run for Food

The 12th Annual Compass Run for Food race was held on June 14 to combat food insecurity in Dufferin County. The race began at Compass ...

Community votes for design of playground redevelopment at Rotary Park

By Sam Odrowski The votes are in, and the community has made its decision. The two-week voting period to select a design for the new ...

Canada Day fun awaits at Alder Recreation Centre and Island Lake

By Sam Odrowski Canada’s 158th birthday is fast approaching and the Town of Orangeville has several activities planned to celebrate on July 1. At the ...

Shelburne family says they were defrauded by GoFundMe organizer who gambled away funeral funds

By Paula Brown When Allan Oliver lost his 23-year-old brother Aidan late last October, he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support shown by the ...

County partners with Dufferin Community Foundation to support MoD’s future

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new partnership between the County of Dufferin and Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) is helping ensure that the ...

Orangeville SPCA Ride to fundraise for local animals in need of support

By Sam Odrowski Calling all motorcycle and scooter riders! An upcoming event in the community gives you the chance to enjoy a group ride while ...

Unity in Diversity art exhibit at Museum of Dufferin showcases works of 18 artists

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter While communities across the province celebrate Multicultural Month, the Museum of Dufferin is bringing diverse groups together with ...

Orangeville Council votes against town staff’s recommendation to approve York Street townhouses

By JAMES MATTHEWS A dozen new townhouse-style units would help fill the dearth of Orangeville’s housing options. That is if town council approved a developer’s ...

Voices against York Street growth decry privacy, property value losses

Dufferin–Caledon MP supports proposed development amidst housing crisis By JAMES MATTHEWS A proposed York Street housing development will change the feel and the ambiance of ...

Orangeville Food Bank celebrates anonymous donation of new van to assist operations

By Brian Lockhart The Orangeville Food Bank is celebrating after an anonymous donor and a local car dealership stepped up to provide the Food Bank ...