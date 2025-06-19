Canada Day fun awaits at Alder Recreation Centre and Island Lake

By Sam Odrowski

Canada’s 158th birthday is fast approaching and the Town of Orangeville has several activities planned to celebrate on July 1.

At the Alder Recreation Centre, residents can enjoy free swims, a 65-foot mega obstacle course, a photo booth, lumberjack competitions and face painting, from 12 to 5 p.m.

Canada Day celebrations will be capped off with fireworks at the Island Lake Conservation Centre, starting at 10 p.m.

Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post noted the importance of coming together as a community to celebrate Canada Day.

“Canada Day is a time to come together and celebrate everything that connects us — our shared values, our diverse stories, and the communities we call home. This year, the world has felt really divided and these moments of unity matter more than ever,” said Mayor Post.

“I hope everyone will join us in celebrating what it means to be Canadian — kind, resilient, and stronger together.”

The Great Canadian Lumberjacks shows are this year’s signature events and will take place at Alder’s Red Rink at 12:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m., and 4:15 p.m.

“What’s more Canadian than flannel and lumberjacks? This year’s main stage entertainment is the Great Canadian Lumberjacks show featuring traditional and modern loggersport events,” reads a Town of Orangeville press release dated June 17. “Head to the red rink to watch four lumberjacks battle it out in events like chainsaw carving, axe throwing, chainsaw races, and more.”

The press release continued, “Join the fun in this high-energy show, where the emcee tries to keep the lumberjacks in line and gets the audience involved in the action.”

Opening ceremonies of Orangeville’s Canada Day activities are planned for noon at Alder, featuring greetings from the mayor and council, a cake cutting and singing of O’Canada.

Three free swims, each 1.5 hours long, are planned at Alder. The swims start at 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Pre-registration is required to ensure participation in the swim and will open three days ahead of July 1. There will also be limited drop-in spots available on Canada Day.

The free swims will feature special appearances by Buddy the Lifeguard and the Lifesaving Society will be awarding water safety prizes.

The Family Fun Zone, located in Alder’s Green Rink from 12 to 5 p.m., features the 65-foot obstacle course and other activities geared towards kids, such as a rock wall, thunder slide run and bouncy castles.

Additional activities include the Town of Orangeville’s Neighbourhood Block Box. It will bring summer fun and activities to the event from 12 to 5 p.m.

The Neighbourhood Block Box is a mobile programming trailer, offering activities for people of all ages, abilities and interests.

Be sure to watch the fireworks display at Island Lake to finish off Canada Day. Entrance to the park is not required to view the display.

“For those interested in viewing from the park, entrance is free after 9 p.m.,” reads the Town’s press release.

